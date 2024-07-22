Children's Theatre Company Welcomes New Board Leadership and Members

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Children’s Theatre Company has announced that Mary Loeffelholz has been elected by the Board of Directors to serve as the theatre’s Chair of the Board of Directors. Professionally, Loeffelholz currently serves as Co-proprietor, with her husband, of the Dampfwerk Distillery located in St. Louis Park.

“CTC is at a pivotal moment in our journey to achieve our vision of unleashing the power of curiosity, empathy, and imagination,” said Mary Loeffelholz, incoming Chair of the Board of Directors. “I couldn’t be more honored to be a part of this journey with the new leadership, outstanding staff and talented board of directors as we build on the strong foundations of the past to achieve our vision.”

Also elected was Steven J. Thompson as Co-Vice Chair (Community Leader, NorthStar Healthcare Advisors),

John W. Geelan as Co-Vice Chair (General Counsel & Secretary, Piper Sandler Companies), Adebisi A. Wilson as Secretary (Partner, Ward & Wilson, P.C.), and Kashi Yoshikawa as Treasurer (Senior Regional Investment Manager, Wells Fargo Private Bank).

Additionally, CTC has announced thirteen accomplished leaders as new board members, including Gulzar Babaeva (APi Group, Vice President, Deputy General Counsel), Ellen Bendel-Stenzel, M.D. (Mayo Clinic | Children’s Center Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine Neonatologist), Morgan Burns (Faegre Drinker, Partner), Corey Day (LS2group, Vice President | Blue Ox Strategies, Principal), Amol Dixit (Solhem Companies | Hot Indian Foods, Vice President, New Ventures and Business, Development | Founder and CEO), The Honorable Judge Andrew Gordon (Ramsey County, Second District Judicial, Officer), Katherine Johnson (Storj, Chief People, Legal, & Compliance Officer), Melissa Leick (Cargill, Vice President Human Resources), Anne M. Lockner (Robins Kaplan LLP, Partner), Kunal Mehta (Winnebago, Vice President of Strategy, Business Development, and Marketing), Fatima Moore (Firefly Advocacy, Principal), Harry Overly (Flagstone Foods, President and CEO), and Kara Feemster Smith (Fuel Cycle, Enterprise Sales Director).

“CTC’s new board members are talented, diverse and bring a shared passion for a vibrant community and world class multi-generational theater,” said Kate Kelly, Chair of the Governance Committee. “They will join an already outstanding board of directors and leaders.”

2024–2025 Children’s Theatre Company’s Board of Directors

Officers

Mary Loeffelholz, Chair | Co-proprietor, Dampfwerk Distillery

Steven J. Thompson, Vice Chair | Community Leader, NorthStar Healthcare Advisors

John W. Geelan, Vice Chair | General Counsel & Secretary, Piper Sandler Companies

Adebisi A. Wilson, Secretary | Partner, Ward & Wilson, P.C.

Kashi Yoshikawa, Treasurer | Senior Regional Investment Manager, Wells Fargo Private Bank

Members

Stef Adams, Vice Chair | Principal, Director of Client Service and Marketing, Peregrine

Gulzar Babaeva | APi Group, Vice President Deputy General Counsel

Tomme Beevas | Founder and Chief Strategic Officer, Pimento Jamaican Kitchen

Ellen Bendel-Stenzel | Mayo Clinic, Neonatal M.D.

Michael J. Blum | VP and General Counsel, Securitas Technology North America

Kwadwo Boadi-Aboagye | Director, Eleven Eleven Development

Morgan Burns | Partner, Faegre Drinker LLP

Joe Carroll | Senior Vice President, Enterprise Process Solutions and Technology & Operations Services Strategy, U.S. Bank

Scott Cummings | Market Development Director, Accenture Corey Day | Principal, Blue Ox Strategies

Tami R. Diehm | President and Shareholder, Winthrop & Weinstine

Peter Diessner | President, Kraus-Anderson Realty & Development Companies

Amol Dixit | Vice President, New Ventures & Business Development, Solhem Companies, Founder, Hot Indian Foods, LLC

Danielle Duzan | Vice President, Human Resources, Polaris

Ben Eklo | Chief Financial Officer, UnitedHealthcare Medicare and Retirement

Meredith Englund | Founder and CEO, Camperoni

Kara Feemster Smith | Enterprise Sales Director, Fuel Cycle

Jean Freeman | Principal and CEO, Zambezi

Betsy Frost | CEO, Hoplark Brands

The Honorable Judge Andrew Gordon | Ramsey County Courthouse

Andy Gorski | Community Leader

Conor Green | Partner, TT Capital Partners

Lili Hall | President and CEO, KNOCK, Inc.

Andy Ho | Principal, Deloitte

Hoyt Hsiao | President and CEO, Shaw-Lundquist Assoc. Inc.

Dominic Iannazzo | Partner, Ernst & Young LLP

Bill Johnson | Community Leader

Katherine Johnson | Storj Labs, Chief People and Legal Officer, Head of Compliance

Ellen Krug | Founder and President, Human Inspiration Works, LLC

Chad M. Larsen | Realtor, Berg Larsen Group of Coldwell Banker Realty

Melissa Leick | Vice President, Human Resources, Cargill

Anne M. Lockner | Partner, Robins Kaplan LLP

Trisha London | Community Leader and Counselor, Crisis Text Line

Wendy Mahling | Senior Vice President, Corporate Secretary & Securities and Corporate Law, Ameriprise Financial

Kunal Mehta | head of Strategy, Marketing and Business Development, Winnebago

Kelly Miller | Executive Director, J.P. Morgan Private Bank

Sonny Miller | Partner, Dorsey & Whitney

Fatima Moore | Principal, Firefly Advocacy

Jeb A. Myers | Interim-President, Cristo Rey Tampa Salesian High School

Nnamdi Njoku | President, Sports Medicine, ZimmerBiomet

Todd Noteboom | Litigation Attorney & Partner, Stinson LLP

Melissa Ostrom | Vice President, Controller, Xcel Energy

Harry Overly | President and CEO, Flagstone Foods

Angela Pennington | Community Leader

Silvia M. Perez, Past Chair | President & General Manager, 3M, Commercial Solutions Division

Josh Peterson | Community Leader

Donald-Stephen Porter | Managing Director, Sector Portfolio Manager/Analyst, Winslow Capital

Maria Wagner Reamer | Community Leader

Chris Schermer | President, SCHERMER

Hillery Shay | Vice President Marketing & Communications, Children’s Minnesota

Anne E. Stavney | Head of School, The Blake School

Tanya M. Taylor | SVP, General Counsel, Tepper Sports and Entertainment

Hannah Yankelevich | Partner, McKinsey & Co.

Lifetime Board Members

Mary Lou Dasburg

