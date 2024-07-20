New Native Theatre to Present FALLENSTAR: THE WATCHOVERERS at The NorShor

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In collaboration with Duluth Playhouse, New Native Theatre will present Fallenstar: The Watchoverers, an exciting new superhero play by Ramón Esquivel. Running October 11 - 13, 2024 at the NorShor Theatre, this Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) play has been commissioned by the BIPOC Superhero Project. Led by playwright and educator José Casas, this new initiative is designed to give playwrights of color more access to regional theaters and create BIPOC characters in the TYA canon that are heroic and strong role models for all children.

Fallenstar: The Watchoverers is about three cousins who discover a meteorite that gives them superpowers. United by a shared sense of purpose, the cousins embrace their roles as heroes, combining forces to become FALLENSTAR. Their newfound powers are immediately tested when they encounter the Earthchomper, a formidable foe with a destructive agenda to capture the meteorite. The youth must confront this danger to protect their world from being consumed by its mindless destruction of the earth. Strengthened by their unique abilities and familial bond, the play shows how ordinary individuals can become extraordinary when they work together.

Playwright Ramón Esquivel states, “Writing Fallenstar began with community. Back in December 2022, when I had no idea what this play would be about, New Native Theatre brought me to the Twin Cities to meet their team and members of the community they serve. I met three sisters at a writing workshop the theatre hosted, and they gave me the idea of telling a story about one hero made up of three people, which eventually became Fallenstar. Working with this talented, intelligent, and inspiring group of performers and director truly brought the story to life, transferring it from page to the stage. We all look forward to sharing our story of ordinary heroes doing extraordinary things with young people and their families across the state of Minnesota.”

The collaboration between New Native Theatre, the BIPOC Superhero Project, and playwright Ramón Esquivel is a significant initiative aimed at promoting diversity and representation within the TYA field. This project is supported in part by TYA/USA, the leading national organization for the professional field of theatre for children and families.

The play is directed by Alejandro Tey and features a cast of local Minneapolis/St. Paul American Indian actors. The play's production will include puppetry by emerging artist Jonathan Boyd, who hails Afro-Indigenous/Red Lake Ojibwe heritage.

Duluth Playhouse board member Memegwesiikwe-Diana Lawrey says, “WES DRUMMOND and I have been working on ways to increase indigenous community engagement in the theater. This project will give our indigenous community, and specifically our indigenous youth, exposure to the opportunities on stage, behind the scenes, and in the audience of theater productions. Theater is a powerful venue for storytelling, and our indigenous culture and history is rich with stories of love, humor, resilience, and hope. This project signifies the beginning of what we can do together to lift voices and bring our stories to light.”

Duluth's Indian Education program was instrumental in bringing New Native Theatre and Duluth Playhouse together. Both organizations are also grateful to the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation for making this collaboration possible through the Community Opportunity Fund—Belonging.

To increase accessibility and remove barriers, audience members can purchase pay-what-you-can tickets starting at $5 with a suggested ticket price of $25. Those with financial need can call the box office at 218.733.7555. All proceeds from the production will support New Native Theatre and its mission to break down stereotypes and tell stories with authentic Native voices.

To make a reservation, visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm, call 218-733-7555, or visit www.duluthplayhouse.org/box-office/special-events/fallenstar-the-watchoverers

To reserve tickets to the school matinee on October 11 at 10:30 AM, email boxoffice@duluthplayhouse.org.

Fallenstar: The Watchoverers

A new play commissioned by the BIPOC Superhero Project

Presented by New Native Theatre in collaboration with Duluth Playhouse

Written by Ramón Esquivel

Directed by Alejandro Tey

Puppetry by Jonathan Boyd

Duluth Playhouse at the NorShor Theatre

211 E. Superior St., Duluth, MN 55802

Performances:

October 11 - 13, 2024

October 12 and 13 at 2:00 PM

School Matinee on October 11 at 10:30 AM

Duluth Playhouse offers exceptional entertainment, training, and performance opportunities in theatre arts that inspires, challenges, and engages the region we serve. Founded in 1914, the Playhouse is one of the nation's oldest non-profit theatres. Producing year-round seasons packed with plays and musicals, Duluth Playhouse also provides the community with year-round programming within our School of Performing Arts for youth and adults alike.

ABOUT NEW Native Theatre

New Native Theatre is a new way of thinking about, looking at, and creating authentic Native American stories for the stage. Based in the Twin Cities, it is the most frequently producing and largest professional Native American theatre company in the Midwest focusing on Native American Playwrights, actors, directors, and audiences. For more details, contact New Native Theatre at (612)367-7639, by email at info@newnativetheatre.org or by visiting www.newnativetheatre.org.

