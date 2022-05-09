Maestro Hector Olivera Makes His Northrop Debut Following World Premiere Of THE NORTHROP ORGAN: PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE

Internationally acclaimed organ virtuoso Hector Olivera makes his Northrop debut in a program that features works by Meyerbeer, Elmore, Franck, Vierne, and more.

Beginning years ago as a child prodigy in Buenos Aires, the Juilliard-trained organist now commands the finest organs on the world stage. Acclaimed for his prodigious technical proficiency and the uncanny effect he has on his audience, Maestro Olivera is a passionate, gifted, and unique musician, whose personal interpretations of both classical and popular music have amazed and delighted audiences around the world.

Northrop and Twin Cities American Guild of Organists Present

Hector Olivera: Tantalizing Transcriptions and Tangos

Sun, Jun 5, 7:30 pm

In-person

Carlson Family Stage

PROGRAM

Coronation March

Giacomo Meyerbeer, Arr Olivera

Concerto No. 1 in E major, Op. 8 No. 1, La Primavera ("Spring")

I Allegro - II Largo - III Allegro (pastorale)

Antonio Vivaldi, Arr Olivera

Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 8 No. 2, L'Estate ("Summer")

1 Allegro non molto - II Adagio - III. Presto e forte

Antonio Vivaldi, Arr Olivera

Night Song

Robert Elmore

Carillon of Westminster

Louis Vierne

Giga

Marco Enrico Bossi / Trans Olivera

Three tangos

Contrabajeando

Adios Nonino

Libertango

Astor Piazzolla / Trans Olivera

Improvisation on a submitted theme

The event will begin with the premiere of a 45-minute documentary, The Northrop Organ: Past, Present and Future. The film tells the story of Northrop's Aeolian-Skinner pipe organ, Opus 892, from its beginning in 1932 to the present day. The documentary was produced by the Twin Cities Chapter of the American Guild of Organists in anticipation of the regional convention in the Twin Cities coming July, 2023.

Immediately following the concert, audience members are invited to attend a celebratory reception at the Campus Club in Coffman Memorial Union hosted by the Twin Cities Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. Attendees can connect with friends, colleagues, and lovers of organ music while enjoying a complimentary beverage and an inspired menu of locally sourced food prepared by executive chef, Beth Jones. Space is limited, early registration is recommended. Concert attendees may register for the reception when ordering their concert tickets.

Since entering the Buenos Aires Conservatory as a child prodigy at age six, Maestro Hector Olivera has become one of the most sought after and revered international concert organists of the present time. Born in Buenos Aires, Mr. Olivera began playing the pipe organ when he was three. At age five he played for the legendary Eva Perón; at twelve he entered the University of Buenos Aires and by eighteen had performed for heads of state and celebrities throughout Latin America. When offered a scholarship at the renowned Juilliard School of Music in New York, he moved to the United States. Three years later, Mr. Olivera's outstanding professional concert career was launched when he won the AGO's National Improvisation Contest.

Mr. Olivera has performed solo concerts throughout the USA, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central, and Latin America, and as a guest soloist with prominent symphony orchestras worldwide. Whether in a prestigious venue like Carnegie Hall, Royal Albert Hall, Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris, Constitution Hall, Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, or in conjunction with a celebrated event like the Olympic games or the Classical Newport Music Festival, the most sophisticated and demanding organ aficionados claim that Maestro Hector Olivera is 'one of the greatest organists in the world today.'

Tickets are on sale now. To order tickets, visit northrop.umn.edu or call 612-624-2345 Mon-Fri 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Many discounts are available.