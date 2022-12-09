Legacy Theatre to Present ECHOES OF THE HOLOCAUST World Premiere This Winter

Legacy Theatre will present the WORLD PREMIERE of ECHOES OF THE HOLOCAUST, January 26-29, 2023.

this powerful play that traces the compelling experiences of eleven Holocaust survivors' personal stories who fell victim to Hitler's brutal war against the Jews during the final days of World War II. ECHOES OF THE HOLOCAUST are real stories and include poetry, historical footage, and archival music that tells these remarkable stories of eleven survivors - as they return to their hometowns and to the ghettos and concentration camps in which they were imprisoned.

Through the eyes of the survivors, their children and grandchildren, and other witnesses, ECHOES OF THE HOLOCAUST recounts one of the most brutal chapters of this dark period in human history, called the Final Solution of the Jews, when families were taken from their homes, stripped of their dignity, deported to concentration camps and ultimately murdered. Above all, ECHOES OF THE HOLOCAUST is a potent depiction of personal strength and courage, and a testament to the power of the human spirit.

Book by ..Rabbi Dr. Bernhard Rosenberg

Stage Play by ... Dr. Harry Kantrovich

Director Barbara Hynes Tomczyk

Music Director David Lohman

January 26-27-28-29 7 Pm

GLANTON THEATER CALVARY CHURCH

2608 BLAISDELL AVE S MPLS MN