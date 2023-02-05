Jungle Theater & Trademark Theater to Co-Present World Premiere of 5 Beginning In March

Jungle Theater and Trademark Theater will co-present the World Premiere of 5 to be staged at The Jungle Theater March 11 - April 16, 2023. Written and performed by Jungle Artist Cohort, JuCoby Johnson (playwright/actor) - and directed by H. Adam Harris, the bold drama set in the fictional world of Babylon, GA features the acting talents of Isabella Dawis, Aaron Todd Douglas, Eric Hagen, and Dana Lee Thompson.

"I find the most joy when I'm writing something that feels impossible. Something that requires a ton of imagination and ingenuity to realize fully," says Johnson. "I started writing this play in the Summer of 2020 when it felt like the world could end at any moment. I took that feeling and put it at the forefront of the play, which turned it into something I never imagined it would be."

The cast will be joined by designers Chelsea M. Warren (Scenic Designer), Sarah Bahr (Costume Design), Dan Dukich (Sound Design), Bill Healey (Lighting Design), and Spencer Arevalo (Assistant Lighting Design).

ABOUT THE PLAY

Best friends Jay (Johnson) and Evan (Hagen) run a convenience store in a rapidly changing neighborhood. When a real estate developer (Thompson) stops by with an offer to buy the place, their deep-rooted connection is tested. As the choice to sell weighs on Evan's shoulders, and with limited time to decide, their community is ripped apart and the very foundation of the world around them begins to rumble and quake. An intimate play that races towards apocalyptic ends, 5 revolves around a transformative tale of friendship & betrayal-laying bare what is truly at stake when decisions of self-preservation and community are on the line.

THE MAKING OF

5 by JuCoby Johnson was first commissioned by Trademark Theater through its new-works-to-production pipeline (2020). The play was internally worked with Johnson prior to its first workshop in partnership with the Playwrights' Center and Trademark Theater (2021). 5 then went on to be a 2021 O'Neill NPC Finalist and a Seven Devils Finalist before a workshop in collaboration with Jungle Theater (2022). 5 is now in production for its World Premiere at Jungle Theater (2023).

BOX OFFICE

612-822-7063 jungletheater.org/5-show boxoffice@jungletheater.org

Online sales are available 24/7. The Box Office is open February 22 - March 3, Wednesday - Friday: 12:00pm to 3:00pm CST, and two hours prior to each performance. For any customer inquiries outside of phone hours, please email boxoffice@jungletheater.org.

PAY AS YOU ARE PRICING

The Jungle believes that A PLAY ISN'T COMPLETE WITHOUT AN AUDIENCE. To help reach a wider audience, we implemented PAY AS YOU ARE pricing last season for single-ticket purchasers and are excited to continue using that model.

PAY AS YOU ARE pricing asks those who routinely pay $45 for theater tickets to pay that amount; it is the actual fair market value of the ticket. If an audience member needs to pay less, they can choose to pay less. Those who can pay more than the market price are welcome to do so, and their generosity will help cover the cost of someone else's ticket.

PERFORMANCE DATES

March 11 - April 16, 2023

Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays @7:30pm; Sundays @2:00pm;

Wednesdays 3/15, 3/29, 4/5, 4/12 @7:30pm; Wednesday 3/22 @2:00pm

Preview Performances: March 8, 9, 10 @7:30pm

Opening Night Performance: March 11 @7:30pm

American Sign Language performance: March 21 @7:30pm

Audio Described Performance: March 23 @7:30pm

Open Captioning Performance: March 24 @7:30pm

ACCESSIBILITY

It's important to the Jungle to offer a theatrical experience that can be enjoyed by all audience members and patrons. We invite you to discover how our access services can help make sure your visit is exactly what you need. For information about wheelchair seats or other access services, call the box office at (612) 822-7063 or visit www.jungletheater.org/accessibility

PARKING

Jungle Theater is located at 2951 Lyndale Ave S in the LynLake neighborhood of Uptown Minneapolis. There are a variety of parking options available, from free street parking to paid lots. For detailed information about parking lots and more visit www.jungletheater.org/directions

ABOUT JUNGLE THEATER

The Jungle Theater creates courageous, resonant theater that challenges, entertains and sparks expansive conversation. As a neighborhood theater with national impact, the Jungle tells stories that matter, with deep care and attention to detail. The theater is led by Christina Baldwin as Artistic Director and Robin Gillette as Managing Director. For more information, visit www.jungletheater.org.

ABOUT TRADEMARK THEATER

Trademark Theater challenges the boundaries of traditional theater-making and expands the breadth of original theatrical works produced in Minnesota by creating, developing, and producing dynamic stage productions. Trademark seeks to bring new focus to new works while providing space and resources for emerging and seasoned artists, both local and national, to create bold, adventurous new theater in the heart of the Midwest. For more information, visit www.trademarktheater.org.