JazzMN Returns to Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

The performaace is part of the Chan@Home acclaimed concert series.

Mar. 30, 2021  

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres will present ICONS OF THE JAZZ SEXTET, a virtual performance featuring the JazzMN Sextet, will be available from April 29th to June 24th as part of the Chan@Home acclaimed concert series.

The JazzMN Sextet, members of the larger JazzMN Orchestra, will explore the foundations of modern jazz by recreating classic sextet performances from the '40s, '50s and beyond.

Although the quintet was the most common instrumentation for small groups since the earliest days of jazz, composers, arrangers and musicians soon embraced the sextet as an ensemble where they could expand their writing chops, as well as their improvisations. This program features favorites by Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Horace Silver, Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers, Art Farmer & Benny Golson's Jazztet and more.

The JazzMN Sextet includes some of the top professional jazz musicians in the Twin Cities. Band members are: JC Sanford, trombone and JazzMN's artistic director; Pete Whitman, saxophones; Adam Rossmiller, trumpet; Mary Louise Knutson, piano; Jeff Bailey, bass and Phil Hey, drums.

JazzMN performances delight both jazz lovers and novices alike. Every time JazzMN performs at the Chanhassen, it's a sell out! Over 1,000 households tuned in to the last JazzMN live stream performance earlier this month.

Audience members can enjoy this performance at their leisure from the comfort and safety of their home through the Chan@Home concert series.

Tickets are $20 for a single view and $40 for a household (up to 4 guests). Information on how to purchase and access the performance can be found on the Chanhassen's website at www.chanhassendt.com.


