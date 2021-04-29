Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

James Sewell Ballet Will Perform SIX SOLOS and Other Works Virtually This Weekend

This program centers six solos created in collaboration between artistic director, James Sewell, and each dancer.

Apr. 29, 2021  
James Sewell Ballet will perform SIX SOLOS and Other Works in a virtual event presented by the Paramount Center For the Arts, taking place April 30, 2021 - May 1, 2021

Tickets are $20 plus $3/ticket processing fee. Watch anytime you want between 7pm on Friday, April 30th and 10pm on Saturday, May 1st. BUY TICKETS.

This program centers six solos created in collaboration between artistic director, James Sewell, and each dancer. Each piece is titled for the dancer featured, as each process was a personal investigation and the final product a reflection of their artistic cores. Later on, you will witness some of the solos reimagined!

There are also several specially captured works that, in their own ways, convert pandemic limitations into playful, creative potential.

Learn more at https://paramountarts.org/event/jsb_spring2021/.


