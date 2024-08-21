JERSEY BOYS Comes to Duluth Playhouse Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Duluth Playhouse will kick off its 2024-2025 season with the global smash-hit sensation Jersey Boys, running September 13 - 29, 2024 at the NorShor Theatre. The Tony and Grammy® Award-winning musical follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history.

Set against the gritty backdrop of 1950s New Jersey, the jukebox musical tells the riveting story of young Frankie Valli, Tommy DeVito, and Nick Massi as they claw their way to the top of the music world. Determined to escape their rough beginnings, they join forces with songwriter Bob Gaudio, creating the legendary Four Seasons. Their breakout hit, "Sherry," catapults them into the spotlight, leading to a string of chart-toppers like "Big Girls Don't Cry" and "Walk Like a Man." But as their fame skyrockets, so do the pressures and conflicts within the group, threatening to tear them apart. Through it all, Frankie Valli pushes forward, carving out a solo career that cements his place in music history. The musical climaxes with the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990, a powerful tribute to their enduring impact and the unforgettable songs that defined a generation.

"Jersey Boys is the perfect season opener for the Playhouse's 110th Season,” says Duluth Playhouse Executive Director WES DRUMMOND, who is directing and choreographing the production. “As an American art form, musical theatre has the power to tell stories that resonate deeply, and Jersey Boys does just that. It's a working-class tale of possibility and drive, capturing the passion and determination that define the American spirit. With an incredible list of iconic songs, this show balances the nostalgia of the past with the hope for the future, creating an energy in the theatre that is truly unmatched. Having seen Jersey Boys more times than any other musical, I can attest to the unique atmosphere it brings—one that leaves audiences dancing out of the theatre, filled with a sense of possibility. Watching this show on Broadway with my dad is a memory I’ll cherish forever, and I can't wait for the Twin Ports to have their own unforgettable experience with this brilliant production."

Connor Bailey, a phenomenal performer from New York, leads the cast as the iconic singer Frankie Valli. He is joined by Jace LeGarde, star of Duluth Playhouse’s The Sound of Music, as Bob Gaudio; Ole Dack, who shined in this past summer’s 9 to 5, as Nick Massi; and Eric Elefson, recently seen in Murder on the Orient Express, as Tommy DeVito.

The remaining cast include local favorites Samuel Haggen (Nick DeVito), Antony Ferguson (Hank Majewski), Chris Nollet (Bob Crewe), Jesse Davis (Gyp DeCarlo), Seth Colvin (Barry Belson/Hal Miller), Hunter Ramsden (Ensemble), Jake Mathey (Billy Dixon), Kyle McMillan (Joe Pesci), Alyson Enderle (Mary), Iris Kolodji (Lorraine), Courtney Larson (Francine), and Brianna Hall-Nelson (Ensemble), Tyler Railey (Offstage Cover), and SJ Olson (Offstage Cover).

Filled with unforgettable music and stellar performances, this electrifying production of Jersey Boys promises to be an unmissable highlight of Duluth Playhouse’s 110th Anniversary Season.

