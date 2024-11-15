Interview: Cade Bittner of CADE BITTNER MUSIC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cade Bittner Music

Photo by Hannah Anderson

Cade Bittner is a dynamic recording artist, entertainer, and proud dad based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. His latest single, Dancing in My Own Light, soared to #3 on the US Dance charts and made waves on the UK Dance charts as well. With a diverse catalog of music, Cade has released multiple albums, including I’ve Gotta Be Me, which features a standout duet with Tony and Grammy nominee Shoshana Bean. Other releases include his self-titled holiday album Merry Christmas, his debut EP Survivor, and several contributions to the annual charity compilation A Minnesota Holiday.

We recently caught up with Cade to talk about his music, his creative process, and what it’s like to create and perform from the heart of Minnesota.

What inspired you to sing and pursue music?

As long as I can remember, I have always loved music. I first started singing in church and then as soon as choir was introduced in school… I was in!

Who were your musical influences and inspirations?

The first artists I remember loving and singing to were Whitney Houston, Debbie Gibson and Frank Sinatra. Talk about a trio, eh?! To this day, I am inspired but so many genres and I love that music is such a universal language that it brings people together. My playlists are crazy. I can go from Nina Simone to Dua Lipa to Michael Buble to Edith Piaf to Teddy Swims to the Indigo Girls. I do, however, have a muse. Shoshana Bean. She’s a dear friend and one of my all-time favorite vocalists. And I’m not just saying that because we recorded a duet together. She is a master at what she does, can tell a story like the greats, can sing delicately and then turn around and shred rock-n-roll! Watching her perform is outer body. And she just got nominated for her second Grammy!

What is your musical style?

I don’t stay in one lane. I started out a singer/songwriter with my debut EP… then recorded a Christmas album… then recorded a jazz album… then released a dance single. And my next one is another surprise! We no longer live in a world where you have to choose just one thing. You can really be - and do - anything your heart desires.

Do you have a favorite song you like to sing or perform?

I do not enjoy performing, which is why I rarely perform live. I am a recording artist. I feel at home in the recording studio. It is a happy place. That is why I have so much respect for live performers. Especially when you are starting out and do not have a full band and dancers and all of the bells and whistles. It’s about as raw and stripped away as it gets. But give me a huge band, dancers, that big budget arena tour and I’m gonna give you a performance!

Cade Bittner

Photo by Profeshie

What is your favorite musical?

Before I unleash this answer, I must share with you that I am obsessed with musical theatre. It is what brings me the most joy. My first favorite musical was RENT. I can still sing every song and joke that I could go into the show tonight and play any role. No joke. Some other favorites include SMOKEY JOE’S CAFE, Andrew Lippa’s THE WILD PARTY, BROOKLYN, SIDESHOW, HAIRSPRAY, FOLLIES, DOGFIGHT, The Deaf West production of BIG RIVER (I still cry just thinking about that production), WICKED, IN THE HEIGHTS and LEMPICKA (don’t get me started!). I could talk about musicals every day and all day.

Besides music, what else do you enjoy doing?

I have an eight-year-old son who is my greatest joy and he keeps me busy. Other than that, I also volunteer on the Board at Be the Match. Philanthropy has always been important to me so I find a lot of meaning in that important work. Oh, and my “accidental influencer” career as I call it. I sort of fell into that space years ago on Instagram (CadeBittnerMusic) and have a couple of brands that I partner with. I love recommending products to people and have become the guy everyone comes to for advice on purchases or things they are looking for. It’s fun. I’m about to release my "Cade’s Favorite Things” Holiday Gift Guide (like Oprah’s) that has grown in popularity. This will be my fifth year doing it and the campaign gets a lot of attention.

What are your favorite local spots?

Since moving to Minneapolis, I have fallen in love with the theatre and restaurant scene. I’ve also become a huge Vikings fan since my sportster son exposed me to the NFL. Favorite theaters include - but not limited to - The Guthrie, The Orpheum (the Broadway On Hennepin touring shows are a must!), The State Theatre, Chanhassen Dinner Theatre (iconic), and anything that Theatre Latte Da does is exceptional. For restaurants, I love: Bar LaGrassa (get the orange cauliflower gnocchi!), Ghorka Palace (insanely delicious Nepali, Indian and Tibetan restaurant in Northeast), Mr. Paul's Supper Club, Punch Pizza, CRAVE (my son and I dine there frequently) and McDonald’s for that Diet Coke! I had to give you a range. A little something for everybody. Kind of like me and all of the things I do.

Thank you, Cade, for your time and for sharing your story with us!

To find more information about Cade and his music, please visit his website here.

Instagram @cadebittnermusic

