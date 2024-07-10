History Theatre 2024-25 Single Tickets On Sale Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Single tickets are now on sale for History Theatre's 24-25 Season features a personal drama about family and resilience, a musical treat that delves into over 100 years of women's history, a heartwarming trip to the Northwoods, a chance to learn about unknown warriors who saved countless allied lives, and a whirlwind musical that will transport you back to the close of the Minnesota frontier. Five productions that are guaranteed to entertain, educate, and delight.

History Theatre announced the full season and unveiled the season passes and group ticket options this Spring. Now, all patrons can purchase individual tickets for each performance including world premieres, the return of audience favorites, and a concert!

"There is an interconnectedness that history isn't distant but that we make history every day and an importance of knowing the past, to better understand where we are going", said Artistic Director Richard D. Thompson. "As we look ahead to the new season, I hope there is something in each production audiences connect to and leave inspired to continue learning more about our shared history. The expansive look back covers many aspects of human society including social, industrial, military, economics, religion, community, and more. Stories that remain relevant to today's world and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the theatre to experience them."

THE SEASON LINE-UP

September 21-October 13, 2024

By Stanley Kipper and Laura Drake

Directed by Richard D. Thompson

Tickets starting at $25

Obie Kipper has finally found the house of his dreams, but there's one problem: it's 1956 and Obie's dream for the future of his family lies outside his redlined neighborhood, in an all-white neighborhood. With help from an old friend and coworker, Obie puts in motion a sensational scheme to purchase the house. This may either land him in jail or help chart the future for his family and all of Minneapolis. Based on the lives of playwright Stan Kipper's family, experience this story of community, family, and the lengths some had to go through to achieve the American Dream.

November 23- December 29, 2024

Book and Additional Lyrics by Cristina Luzárraga

Music and Lyrics by Denise Prosek

Directed by Maija García

Choreographed by Renee Guittar

Tickets starting at $30

Betty Crocker has helped shape America's homes, kitchens, and recipes for over a century. Surprising to many, she was not a real person! As a radio and television personality, a letter-writing confidante, and a relatable icon, "Betty" has impacted multiple generations. Enjoy last season's runaway hit, and experience this musical treat Star Tribune called, "entertainingly provocative and, well, delish." You will be singing along and craving to bake with Betty as it examines the lives of women and society throughout the past 100 years.

January 25- February 23, 2025

Written and performed by Kim Schultz

Originally directed by Addie Gorlin-Han

Remounted by Jess Yates

Tickets starting at $25

Experience the story of the indomitable Dorothy Molter, the last legal non-indigenous resident of the Boundary Waters. The story reflects the beauty and hardships of Molter's solitary yet satisfying life beginning in 1934. The play, funny and passionate, explores her independence, fortitude, and love of nature. Molter pushes back against the premise that her time in the North Woods made her the "Loneliest Woman in America," as the Saturday Evening Post claimed in 1952. Back by popular demand, Dorothy's story will delight all, young and old.

March 29- April 19, 2025

By Rick Shiomi

Directed by Lily Tung Crystal

Tickets starting at $25

Inspired by the stories of the Japanese Americans who served as translators and interrogators for the U.S. Armed Forces, Secret Warriors features two men, Koji Kimura and Tamio Takahashi, who took extraordinary risks to save their fellow soldiers in the Pacific Theater during World War II. As the eyes and ears of General MacArthur, they saved countless Allied lives and shortened the war by two years. Discover their compelling personal journeys and heartfelt love stories set against the backdrop of the war and the incarceration of their families.

May 17-June 8, 2025

Book, Lyrics and Music by Josef Evans

Directed by Laura Leffler

Tickets starting at $30

Whoa, Nellie! tells the whirlwind tale of a fake detective (and former child performer), whose countless criminal exploits and penchant for male attire made her a Minnesota media sensation in the late 1800s. This fast-paced, funny, and surprisingly moving new musical follows the path of the enigmatic and relentless "Nellie King," the alias by which she was best known. Her reckless disregard for the law leads to disastrous ends and a powerful emotional reckoning. Along the way, her story brings to light historical realities around gender, addiction, mental health, and celebrity that continue to resonate today.

Aug 3, 2024 at 7:30pm

Tickets $30-$40

Get ready to "Walk the Line" with Church of Cash! This electrifying Johnny Cash tribute show, led by the incredible Jay Ernest, will have you stompin' your feet and singin' along to all the classics - from "Folsom Prison Blues" to "A Boy Named Sue." The performance is designed to appeal to both long-time Cash fans and newcomers to his music, and it's the perfect night out for families, couples, and friends.

Ticket Information: Tickets can be purchased online here or by calling the box office at 651-292-4323. Reserve a season pass online here. Discount available for students, seniors, and patrons under 30. To learn more about group discounts and event opportunities, contact Craig Cerrato, Group Sales Manager, 651-292-4320 or email groups@historytheatre.com

Accessibility at History Theatre: History Theatre strives to make all events accessible to all patrons. When purchasing tickets please alert the box office of any accommodation or assistance needed. Accessibility offerings include hearing enhancement receivers, seating for patrons with wheelchairs and their companions, accessible restrooms, Entrance on Cedar St., and elevator right to the theatre level for easy access, ASL, Audio Described, and Open Captioned performances. Contact the box office at 651-292-4323 for more information. www.historytheatre.com/box-office/accessibility

