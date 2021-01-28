Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Harbor City International School Theater Presents VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

The production is streaming through Broadway on Demand January 28, 29, and 30.

Jan. 28, 2021  

Spies, murder, love, and other trademarks of Alfred Hitchcock come to life in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast of the master of suspense's earlier films. With The Lodger, Sabotage and The 39 Steps, Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play is a triple feature, complete with vintage commercials, that recreates a daring train chase, a serial killer's ominous presence, and a devastating explosion through the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring.

The production is streaming through Broadway on Demand January 28, 29, and 30, ONLY and can be accessed at the following link: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/.../HwF0Jt3Sft6o-vintage...

For assistance accessing, paying for, and watching our production, please see the following document with step by instructions: https://docs.google.com/.../1PVl.../edit...

Please contact Emily Parr at eparr@harborcityschool.org with questions!


