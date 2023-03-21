HAMLET, Starring Michael Braugher, to be Presented at Guthrie Theater This Spring

The Guthrie Theater has announced the cast and creative team for Hamlet by William Shakespeare, directed by Joseph Haj. Hamlet will play April 8 - May 21, 2023, on the Wurtele Thrust Stage. Single tickets start at $20 for preview performances (April 8-13). All other performances range from $31 to $80. Single and group tickets are on sale now through the Box Office at 612.377.2224 (single), 1.877.447.8243 (toll-free), 612.225.6244 (group) or online at guthrietheater.org. Accessibility services (ASL-interpreted, audio-described, open-captioned and relaxed performances) are available on select dates.

"I'm incredibly honored to direct Hamlet, arguably the greatest play ever written in the English language," said Haj. "Shakespeare's revenge tragedy is a contemplation of grief, loyalty, relationships and perhaps the most existential of questions: Why are we here? I'm excited to work with this extraordinarily gifted company and create a moving, cohesive production for all to enjoy as we continue to celebrate this milestone Guthrie season."

In Hamlet, the young prince of Denmark returns home to mourn his father's death and begrudgingly attend the wedding of his mother, Queen Gertrude, to his uncle Claudius, who has all too willingly taken his brother's throne. When the former king's ghost appears and cries murder, Hamlet's grief turns to obsessive revenge as he seeks to uncover evidence and unmask Claudius. Tension builds and plots spiral out of control, leading to a deadly final showdown.

The cast of Hamlet features Michael Braugher (Guthrie: debut) as Hamlet, Dustin Bronson (Guthrie: To Kill a Mockingbird, Juno and the Paycock) as Guildenstern/Fortinbras/Barnardo, John Catron (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Romeo and Juliet, Sense and Sensibility) as Claudius/Lucianus, Grayson DeJesus (Guthrie: The Glass Menagerie) as Laertes, Ray Dooley (Guthrie: debut) as Polonius/Gravedigger, Lamar Jefferson (Guthrie: Blues for an Alabama Sky, The Tempest, A Christmas Carol) as Rosencrantz/Marcellus, Daniel Petzold (Guthrie: Sally & Tom) as Horatio, James Rodríguez (Guthrie: debut) as Voltemand/Francisco/Priest/Prologue, David Whalen (Guthrie: King Lear) as Ghost/Gravedigger/Player King, Anya Whelan-Smith (Guthrie: debut) as Ophelia, Regina Marie Williams (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, The Tempest, Guys and Dolls) as Gertrude/Player Queen and Max Wojtanowicz (Guthrie: As You Like It, Sunday in the Park With George) as Osric.

The creative team for Hamlet includes Joseph Haj (Director), Jan Chambers (Scenic Designer), Trevor Bowen (Costume Designer), Robert Wierzel (Lighting Designer), Darron L West (Sound Designer), Francesca Talenti (Projection Designer), Jack Herrick (Composer/Musician), Carla Steen (Resident Dramaturg), Rebecca Clark Carey (Vocal Coach), Casey Kaleba (Fight Director), Alli St. John (Intimacy), Denise Prosek (Music Consultant), Jennifer Liestman (Resident Casting Director), Tree O'Halloran (Stage Manager), Olivia Louise Tree Plath (Assistant Stage Manager), Willie E. Jones (Assistant Director) and McCorkle Casting, Ltd. (NYC Casting Consultant).

Joseph Haj (Director) is the Artistic Director of the Guthrie Theater where he has directed A Christmas Carol (2021 world premiere), The Glass Menagerie, Cyrano de Bergerac (his own adaptation), Romeo and Juliet, Sunday in the Park With George, King Lear, South Pacific, Pericles and West Side Story, which was the highest-grossing production in Guthrie history. Prior to joining the Guthrie in 2015, he served as Producing Artistic Director at PlayMakers Repertory Company. As a director, Haj has worked at theaters across the U.S. and directed projects in a maximum-security prison, rural South Carolina, the West Bank and Gaza. He received an M.F.A. from The University of North Carolina before beginning a career in acting and working with many internationally known directors. He was named one of 25 theater artists who will have a significant impact on the field over the next quarter-century by American Theatre magazine, and he is the recipient of the 2000 NEA/White House Millennium Council Grant awarded to 50 American artists, 2014 Zelda Fichandler Award (SDCF) and 2017 Rosetta LeNoire Award (AEA).

Michael Braugher (Hamlet) makes his Guthrie debut in the play's titular role. Braugher's acting credits include Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway, Romeo y Julieta at The Public Theater and Artney Jackson at the Williamstown Theatre Festival (world premiere). His film and television credits include Men of Divorce and "The Gilded Age" (HBO). Braugher received an M.F.A. from The Juilliard School.

Related Events

BIPOC Networking Night - Friday, April 21 at 5:30 p.m.

This night of networking and mingling for BIPOC professionals and community members includes pre-show conversations, complimentary refreshments and a ticket to the evening performance. Single tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online or by calling the Box Office at 612.377.2224 and using promo code "BIPOC."

Relaxed Performance - Sunday, April 30 at 1 p.m.

A relaxed performance is intended to be sensitive to and accepting of any audience member who may benefit from a more relaxed environment. It is intentionally modified to accommodate patrons with sensory and vestibular sensitivities, anxiety, dementia, autism spectrum disorders, learning differences and/or other challenges attending the theater. Single tickets to the relaxed performance of Hamlet are $29 for adults and $15 for children. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling the Box Office at 612.377.2224.

Shakespeare Classic - Saturday, May 20 at 1 p.m.

This popular event is designed to introduce theater-loving youth to the enduring works of Shakespeare. All tickets for this performance are $10 (some restrictions apply) and may be purchased by phone or in person at the Box Office.

(Joseph Haj, Artistic Director) is an American center for theater performance in Minneapolis, Minnesota, celebrating 60 years of artistic excellence during its 2022-2023 Season. Under Haj's leadership, the Guthrie has continued its dedication to producing a mix of classic and contemporary plays and cultivating the next generation of theater artists. Since its founding in 1963, the theater has set a national standard for excellence in the field and served the people of Minnesota as a vital cultural resource. The Guthrie houses three state-of-the-art stages, production facilities, classrooms, restaurants and dramatic public spaces. guthrietheater.org.