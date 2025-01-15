Guthrie Theater to Present Second Year of Guthrie Actors Lab

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Guthrie Theater has revealed the second year of its free three-week professional training intensive program, Guthrie Actors Lab. The program is designed for early to mid-career artists, based in the Twin Cities, looking to advance their theatrical practice and expand their professional network. Online applications will be accepted through January 29 and select candidates will be invited to in-person auditions held February 17–18. Ten to twelve actors will be selected to participate in the program April 28 – May 16.

Artistic Director Joseph Haj said, “The Twin Cities has served as a preeminent location for exceptional theater, thanks to the extraordinary local artists who continue to strengthen this vibrant theatrical community. The continuation of the Guthrie Actors Lab only preserves the Guthrie’s steadfast commitment of giving back to the local artistic community and developing the next generation of theater artists.”

Under the direction of Maija Garcia, the Guthrie’s Director of Education and Professional Training, this year’s Guthrie Actors Lab cohort will focus on audition techniques, physical theater, and scene work from classic plays. Participants will also engage in workshops with expert theater practitioners in the fields of movement and physicality, voice and speech, heightened text, staged combat, character work and scene study. Guthrie Actors Lab will culminate with a showcase of scenes for an invited guest audience in the Dowling Studio on May 16. To learn more and apply, visit www.guthrietheater.org/guthrieactorslab.

