Great River Shakespeare Festival Announces Season 2022 Directors And Tickets On Sale

Great River Shakespeare Festival is now selling single tickets to all three mainstage plays of the 2022 Season, running in repertory June 18th to July 31st, 2022. After moving outdoors in 2021, GRSF will return home to the WSU Performing Arts Center for their 2022 season.

GRSF has a stellar lineup of directors helming each of the season's mainstage shows:

Internationally renowned theater artist Lisa Wolpe joins the Festival to direct Shakespeare's fierce and energetic comedy The Taming of the Shrew, gender-reversed and set in a music-filled saloon in the American West. Follow Kat and Petrucia as they face off at high noon and gamble on an explosive high-stakes marriage at gunpoint.

Festival favorite Corey Allen (TV's Mindhunter, Madam Secretary) returns to direct The African Company Presents Richard III by Carlyle Brown, a true and uniquely American theatrical story. In 1821, forty years before Lincoln ended slavery, the first Black theatrical group in the country, the African Company of New York, is presenting Richard III to which both Black and White audiences are flocking. Meanwhile, uptown theatre impresario, Stephen Price, has hired a famous English actor to perform the very same play at Price's theatre. Fearing he'll be unable to deliver the promised crowds, Price sets about shutting down the competition.

Beth Gardiner (GRSF's The Tempest, A Midsummer Night's Dream & The Servant of Two Masters) brings her special brand of delightful humor and heart-filled storytelling to Shakespeare's Twelfth Night which promises to be a magical evening of mistaken identity, love, yearning and drunken foolery. When Viola is washed ashore after a shipwreck, she dons a disguise to serve a lovelorn Duke and delivers his messages to the Countess Olivia, who in turn falls head-over-heels for Viola.

Single tickets and Season Passes are on sale now at grsf.org. Theater goers can save 20% when purchasing a 3 Play Pass and save 10% with a 2 Play Pass.

Great River Shakespeare Festival is a nonprofit, professional Equity theatre company in Winona, MN, dedicated to dynamic, clearly understood productions of Shakespeare's plays alongside extensive education and community outreach programs, and comprehensive theatre training.