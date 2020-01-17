Get a First Look at Video of THE DOT At Stages Theatre

Stages Theatre Company will ring in the New Year with The Dot, a dance collaboration with Escalate Dance and Theatre Studio. Based on the award-winning book by Peter H. Reynolds, this inspiring tale about the power of the imagination and creativity comes to life on our stage through beautifully crafted music, dance and interactive projection.

The Dot will run at Stages Theatre Company January 17 through February 17, 2020. It is approximately 50 minutes in length and is recommended for children of all ages. Visit www.stagestheatre.org for performance dates and times, or call the Box Office at (952) 979-1111, option 4. Tickets are $14 for children ages 2-17; $16 for adults; and $14 for seniors, ages 60+.

When Vashti's teacher asks her to draw a picture, Vashti insists that she's not an artist and makes and angry dot to prove her point. But when Vashti's teacher frames her dot and hangs it up, Vashti is sent on a surprising journey of self-discovery. Directed by Sandy Boren-Barrett and Ann Marie Omeish, The Dot continues our popular dance performance collaboration with Escalate Dance that brought you Owl Moon, The Mitten, Twelve Dancing Princesses and The Snow Queen. "What I love about this story is that out a simple jab of a pencil, the journey into considering herself an artist begins for Vashti," said Boren-Barrett. "Each Dot that Vashti creates has a story of its own and with each dot Vashti gains more confidence in herself. The production illustrates what Vashti actually imagines her dots to represent- and, like the imagination of a child, it is limitless, creative and fun."

The Creative & Production Team includes: Artistic Director STC & Director: , Sandy Boren-Barrett, Artistic Director Escalate & Director: , Ann Marie Omeish, Playwright: Jennifer Kirkeby, Composer: James Lekatz, Choreographers: Anna Esposito, , Katie Schlosser, Tammi LeMire-Iverson, , and Ann Marie Omeish, Props Designer: Marc Berg, Video Designer: Cody R Braudt, Music Director: Sarah Hohenstein Burk, Set Designer: Tiffany Fier, Technical Director: Jim Hibbeler, Costume Supervisor: Christa Ludwig, Costume & Make Up Designer: Brandi Mans, Lighting Designer: Grant E. Merges, Production Manager: , Melanie Salmon-Peterson, Stage Manager: Katie Sondrol, First Job in the Arts Apprentice: Clare Judge

CAST:

Faith Barrett (Dance Ensemble), Anika Christy Benz (Dance Ensemble), Annabel Benz (Dance Ensemble), Rylie Benz (Dance Ensemble & Vashti Understudy), Georgia Blando (Dance Ensemble), Joseph Blando (Dance Ensemble), Dorian Brooke (Teacher), Marie Chouinard (Dance Ensemble), Sofia Chow (Dance Ensemble), Maggie Cronan (Dance Ensemble), Anna Hanson (Dance Ensemble), Amilia Hinck (Dance Ensemble), Abby Horter (Dance Ensemble), Emily Huggett (Vashti), Paige Johander (Dance Ensemble), Reece Johander (Dance Ensemble), Andria Johnson (Dance Ensemble), Alexa Krienke (Dance Ensemble), Annaliese Leab (Dance Ensemble), Hayley Mullins (Dance Ensemble), Ali Norton (Dance Ensemble), Ashley Osness (Dance Ensemble), Kate Ross (Dance Ensemble), Cecilia Samadani (Dance Ensemble), Mira Samadani (Dance Ensemble), Jon Schumacher (Little Boy), Mia Towne (Dance Ensemble), Julia Foster Warder (Dance Ensemble), Evie Wright (Dance Ensemble)

Based on the book by Peter H. Reynolds . Originally published by Candlewick Press. Used with permission of Pippin Properties, Inc. Written by Jennifer Kirkeby. Music by James Lekatz.

Stages Theatre Company was founded in 1984 and since then has grown to become one of the largest professional theatres for young audiences in the country. We engage young artists with themes relevant to their lives and involve them in creating magical works featuring young people in meaningful roles. Through on-stage productions, education programs and other outreach opportunities, Stages Theatre Company annually serves more than 150,000 young people and their families. For more information visit stagestheatre.org





