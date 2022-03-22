GREAT Theatre Produces MAMMA MIA! in April

GREAT Theatre gets you dancing in the aisle with the global sensation Mamma Mia! at the Paramount Center for the Arts in St. Cloud, MN. Performances run April 8 - 24.

A mother, a daughter, three possible fathers, and a trip down the aisle you'll never forget! Sophie, a 20-year-old bride-to-be, is on the search for her father. After reading her mother's diary, she discovers there are three potential candidates. As the big day draws near, surprises abound with old flames and old friends. "The cast is having an amazing time bringing this joyous production to life. The exuberant and heartfelt music of ABBA and the camaraderie and determination to bring this fan favorite to the paramount stage has been the perfect combination for fun filled and hard working rehearsal. We can't wait to share this show with everyone" says Allyson Richert, director of Mamma Mia! Packed with 22 ABBA hits, including "Dancing Queen," "Super Trouper," "Take A Chance on Me," and "The Winner Takes It All." This global sensation will have you shouting "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!" more!

Escape with a story of love, laughter, and friendship. Mamma Mia! is the ultimate feel good show! GREAT Theatre's production of Mamma Mia! at the Paramount Center for the Arts. Tickets start at $36 for adults and $28 for students/children. Tickets on sale now! https://www.greattheatre.org/events/mamma-mia/

The cast of the Mamma Mia! features Grecia Lopez (Sophie Sheridan), Kate Lathe (Ali), Tierney Hammer (Lisa), Holly Lathe (Donna Sheridan), Eileen Dauer (Tanya), Heather Mastromarco (Rosie), Otto Klemp (Sky), James Reichow (Pepper), Mitchell Hurrle (Eddie), Chad Holien (Harry Bright), David Bicha (Bill Austin), Matt Trombley (Sam Carmichael), Matthew M. Toumi (Father Alexandrios), and an ensemble supported by Elizabeth Borromeo, Katie Bruender, Travis Bunkers, Cameron De Villers, Dayton Drews, Denise Fletcher, Madison Franzmeier, Dominic Kremer, Del Morrison, Martha Sanguma, Abby Schnobrich, Abby Skwira, Ethan Stoeckel, Matthew M. Toumi, Khalil Uvero, Summer Welch, and Kari Wendroth.

Creative team includes Allyson Richert (Director), Victoria Rae Sook (Choreographer), Hillary Vermillion (Music Director), Robert Kovach (Scenic) Edith Moreno (Costumes), Peter Mitchell (Lighting), Steve Sanders (Sound), and Nick Loweree (Stage Manager).