Duluth Playhouse Announces Opening Night for A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD TYA at the Family Theatre

Duluth Playhouse proudly announces Opening Night for the award-winning Broadway musical A Year With Frog and Toad TYA at the Family Theatre Saturday April 23rd. Performances run Saturday and Sunday at 1pm and 4pm April 23-May 1.

Grab your bestie and come celebrate the bond of friendship with this charming musical for the whole family. Based on Arnold Lobel's beloved books, the unlikely pairing between the cheerful, popular Frog and the rather grumpy Toad blossoms and grows as they travel through four fun-filled seasons. They plant gardens, splash around in swimming pools, rake leaves, and go sledding down snowy hills, all the while learning many life lessons along the way.

"A Year with Frog & Toad is a kid friendly production, suggested for ages 3 and up, will be a fun and engaging experience for the whole family. I am so excited to share this truly magical story about how no matter how hard times get, friendship will always be there and will always endure."said Family Theatre Artistic Director and production choreographer Amber Burns.

The musical is led by Stuart Gordon as Frog and Ole Dack as Toad. It features Ben Peter as Snail and Bird, Lee Cutler as Turtle and Terrible Frog, and Carrie Boberg Bird and Mother Frog. Rounding out the cast are Noah Ellis, Katie Hanka, Katherine Kehtel, Gabbi McDonald, Elsie Sather, Beth Schroeder, Addy Wheeler, Grace Wilson, and Aedea Winter.

Run time for this production is one hour without intermission. There is a special sensory friendly performance on May 1st at 10am. This relaxed performance will include minor adjustments to the show's lighting, sound and other sensory experiences. Access to take-a-break spaces as well as an area to continue watching the show outside the theatre will be available along with additional staff and ushers trained in autism awareness.

All performances are held on the Depot Stage in the Historic St Louis County Depot (506 W. Michigan St. Duluth, MN 55802). Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the NorShor Theatre box office (211 E. Superior St) Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org



A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD TYA



Music by Robert Reale

Book and Lyrics by Willie Reale

Based on the books by Arnold Lobel



Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.