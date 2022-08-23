Collide Theatrical Dance Co. & Artistry Theater Present WONDERLAND Revival

Artistry Theater kicks off its 2022-2023 Season with WONDERLAND, presented by Collide Theatrical Dance Company.

Collide Theatrical, the Twin Cities company that consistently thrills audiences with its unique blend of Tap, Jazz, Ballet, and Hip-Hop, makes its Artistry debut with WONDERLAND. This high-energy show, set to a popular music soundtrack, serves up vivid costumes and dazzling technical dance skills. WONDERLAND will take audiences on a compelling ride as familiar characters experience mental health challenges and discover friendship and acceptance along the way.

This 2022 revival (originally produced by Collide in May of 2021 at James J. Hill House and Mill City Museum) features Collide veterans Renee Guittar, Jarod Boltjes, Elly Stahlke, Javan Mngrezzo, and Heather Brockman in some of the title roles.

"The stigma attached to mental health needs to be addressed so more people can get the help they need and be supported by the community," says Collide Artistic Director Regina Peluso. "I created this production in hopes that the audience will identify and empathize with the characters in WONDERLAND, regardless of how outrageous they are, and join us in celebrating the fact that there is no such thing as normal."

WONDERLAND will play at the Black Box Theater at Bloomington Center for the Arts and will have two outdoor performances at the Target Stage on Harriet Island in St. Paul.

WONDERLAND features Renee Guittar (Chanhassen DT, Ordway,) as The Caterpillar, Jarod Boljtes (James Sewell Ballet) as the Doctor, Javan Mngrezzo (Black Label Movement) as the Mad Hatter, Elly Stahlke (Artistry) as The Cheshire Cat, Heather Brockman (Ballet of the Dolls) as The Red Queen, Michaela Borowski as Alice, and NY-based dancer Michael Mossucco as The White Rabbit. Swings for the show are Patrick Jeffrey (Black Label Movement), Megan Carver, and Regina Peluso. The production features Voiceover from Ryan Colbert (Guthrie Theater). Artistic Director Regina Peluso directs with Tony Stoeri (Lights), Robin McIntyre (Set), Hilary Falk (Costumes), and Andrew Hill (Music Production).

Learn more at www.artistrymn.org/wonderland.