Chanhassen Dinner Theatre's MAMMA MIA! Brings Treats To Morning Commuters

Downtown commuters riding the Metro Transit Light Rail Blue and Green Lines will have something fun to wake up to on their way to work on Thursday, October 10! Cast representatives of MAMMA MIA! will greet commuters on the corner of 5th Street South, between 3rd and 4th Avenues South in Minneapolis (near the Government Plaza and Capella Tower).

Morning commuters passing by will receive a free fresh breakfast treat and apple cider provided by Cub Foods and Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. This appearance kicks off a promotion in partnership with Cub Foods. Cub shoppers purchasing a minimum of $50 of groceries will receive a promo code on their receipt that entitles them to a free dinner offer when they attend Mamma Mia! Tickets must be purchased by December 15. Commuters stopping for donuts will be given the same limited time offer.

Anyone stopping by the location on June 10 from 7:30-8:30am can receive goodies for as long as supplies last.

Please feel free to "spread the news" to commuting friends and colleagues. To date, MAMMA MIA! is Chanhassen's highest selling production in its 50-year history. MAMMA MIA!, is currently playing on Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' Main Stage and has been extende

For over 50 years, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres is the nation's largest professional dinner theatre company. Since 1968 CDT has welcomed over 12 million visitors with its unique form of hospitality. Chanhassen Dinner Theatres is a fully-professional, producing musical theatre company. With scenic and costume shops on site, all design elements are created and executed by CDT's resident artistic design and technical staff. The artistic program is led by President and Artistic Director, Michael Brindisi. Brindisi works with co-owners Tamara Kangas-Erickson, VP and Choreographer, and Steven L. Peters, to manage CDT. Chanhassen Dinner Theatres continues to delight audiences with a high-quality end-to-end entertainment, dining, and service experience. To learn more, visit ChanhassenDT.com

Metro Transit's Blue Line Light Rail has 32,900 average riders per day, (over 11.1 million riders in 2018). The Blue Line train garners over 1.7 million impressions on average in a per 4-week period. This line was chosen for Chanhassen Dinner Theatres in the summer due to the increase visibility and ridership during Twins baseball games. Full train wrap and campaign contracted through INTERSECTION, Metro Transit's advertising fulfillment partner. https://www.metrotransit.org/advertise-with-metro-transit





