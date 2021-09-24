Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Introduces Covid-19 Vaccination Policy

Beginning November 15, 2021, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres ticketholders must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test result to attend a Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' performance. Ticketholders who are not vaccinated must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (FDA approved) taken within 72 hours prior to attendance. Exceptions to CDT's COVID-19 vaccination and testing policy will be made for those guests under age 12.

The policy is subject to change based on evolving city, state and federal guidelines, and remains in effect for performances of The Music Man, Footloose, the Concert Series, Stevie Ray's Comedy Cabaret, and all other ticketed events until further notice. For up-to-date information about health and safety plans, visit ChanhassenDT.com

Michael Brindisi, Artistic Director and President of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres stated, "We have decided to put these policies in place due to the nature of our business. People are visiting our spaces for an extended period of time. They are seated closely together - eating, drinking, talking, laughing. In order to operate at near capacity, we feel this is the most sensible route to take." He added, "We reopened The Music Man in July after being closed down for 479 days. While we've implemented many safety protocols already, our priority is to be responsible to reduce further spread of COVID-19 and better protect our audiences, staff and artists. These measures will not be for forever; but we need to stay open and be as safe as possible."

By November 15th, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres plans to be open to full capacity without social distancing. According to each reservation arrangement, guests may be sharing tables with others that they do not know. Masks to cover the nose and mouth will continue to be a requirement for all guests and staff, regardless of vaccination status or age. Masks are required to be worn throughout the building, including at your table/in your seats (when not eating or drinking) and throughout the entire performance. (Bandannas and neck gaiters are not considered acceptable facial coverings.)

A complete list of requirements for masking, vaccination and testing is available at ChanhassenDT.com.

Ticketholders who are sick, experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, have been exposed to COVID-19 or don't meet the vaccination/testing requirements may exchange their tickets or receive a refund by calling the Box Office at 952-934-1525. Ticketholders who do not comply with the policy will not be admitted.

Additionally, effective November 15, 2021, all CDT staff, must be fully vaccinated or provide a negative test result every 72 hours. Effective July 2, 2021, all artists were required to be vaccinated to perform onstage or enter a backstage area at CDT. Artists do not wear masks while performing onstage.

CDT will continue to closely monitor local, state and federal guidelines for in-person events and keep ticketholders updated regarding changes to its policies. For up-to-date information about health and safety plans, visit ChanhassenDT.com.

Single ticket prices range from $28 to $96. To purchase single tickets for all Chanhassen Dinner Theatres productions/concerts/comedy, call the Box Office at 952-934-1525 or 1-800-362-3515 (toll-free) or visit ChanhassenDT.com. Group tickets (parties of 12 or more) can be purchased by contacting Group Sales 952-934-1547.