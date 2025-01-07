Cast & Creative Team Set for A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Guthrie Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Guthrie Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for A Midsummer Night’s Dream by William Shakespeare, directed by Joseph Haj. One of Shakespeare’s most popular plays, A Midsummer Night’s Dream explores love and all its complexities throughout one comedy-filled night. The show begins previews on Saturday, February 1 and will play through Sunday, March 23. Single and group tickets are now on sale through the Box Office or online. Accessibility services (ASL-interpreted, audio-described, open-captioned and relaxed performances) are also available on select dates.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream is one of Shakespeare’s greatest and most beloved works,” said Artistic Director Joseph Haj. “Many scholars agree that Shakespeare wrote the play for a wedding, and when you look at the story through that lens, you see the playwright showing the couple various chapters of love across a lifetime.” Haj continued, “Our production will carry that thread of love within the frame of Shakespeare’s funny and entertaining play. I’m excited to direct this production at the Guthrie and share it with our community.”

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is set on the shortest night of the year as the magical and mortal worlds collide. What could possibly go wrong? Shakespeare gives us a clue: “The course of true love never did run smooth.” In this beloved tale of mischief and merriment, four stories are cleverly woven together: the marriage of the Athenian duke to the Amazon queen; a spat between the fairy king and queen; the follies of four lovers; and the hilarious antics of amateur actors staging a play. When the exhilarating night in the forest finally resolves to (almost) everyone’s satisfaction, a new day of love, joy and reconciliation dawns.

The cast of A Midsummer Night’s Dream includes Remy Auberjonois (Guthrie: The Glass Menagerie, Cyrano de Bergerac, Noises Off) as Nick Bottom, Royer Bockus (Guthrie: debut) as Helena, Dustin Bronson (Guthrie: The History Plays, Hamlet, To Kill a Mockingbird) as Snug/Fairy, Aimee K. Bryant (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, My Fair Lady, Caroline, or Change) as Tom Snout/Fairy, John Catron (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, The History Plays, Hamlet) as Theseus/Oberon, Ari Derambakhsh (Guthrie: debut) as Hermia, Jimmy Kieffer (Guthrie: The History Plays, South Pacific) as Philostrate/Puck, Kimberly Richardson (Guthrie: The Little Prince) as Robin Starveling/Fairy, Jonathan Luke Stevens (Guthrie: debut) as Lysander, William Sturdivant (Guthrie: The Lehman Trilogy, The History Plays, Hamlet) as Egeus/Peter Quince, Regina Marie Williams (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Into the Woods, Hamlet) as Hippolyta/Titania, Justin Withers (Guthrie: debut) as Demetrius and Max Wojtanowicz (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Into the Woods, Hamlet) as Franics Flute/Fairy.

The creative team includes Joseph Haj (Director), Lex Liang (Scenic and Costume Designer), Isabella Byrd (Lighting Designer), Darron L West (Sound Designer), Jack Herrick (Composer/Musician), Carla Steen (Resident Dramaturg), Keely Wolter (Vocal Coach), Emily Michaels King (Movement Director), Annie Enneking (Fight Director/Intimacy), Jennifer Liestman (Resident Casting Director), Karl Alphonso (Stage Manager), Lyndsey R. Harter (Assistant Stage Manager), Jaya Robillard (Assistant Stage Manager), Brandon Raghu (Assistant Director) and McCorkle Casting, Ltd. (NYC Casting Consultant).

Comments