Cast & Creative Team Announced For BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At The Ordway

The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts has announced the cast and creative team for its production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast this holiday season. Running from Nov. 30-Dec. 31, 2022, the Broadway @ the Ordway 2022-2023 show will be the first musical the Ordway has produced since 2019.

"We're back! Finally! We're so excited to be producing custom-made musicals for you again," said Executive Producer for Broadway @ the Ordway Rod Kaats. "Disney's Beauty and the Beast is a modern Broadway classic for a reason. This enchanting musical adaptation of the legendary folktale, with endearing, unforgettable characters, is profound, moving and hilarious. The Alan Menken/Howard Ashman score is full of show-stopping, foot-tapping songs that make you want to sing. And our visionary creative team has designed a dazzling, eye-popping, jaw-droppingly gorgeous production. There's no better place to be this holiday season than Broadway @ the Ordway!"

Playing Belle, the book-loving, adventure-seeking heroine is the Twin Cities' own Rajané Katurah, who returns to the Ordway from her new home in New York. Broadway leading man Nathaniel Hackmann will make his Ordway debut as the Beast and Jamecia Bennett, the lead vocalist of the Grammy-Award winning Sounds of Blackness, will play Mrs. Potts. Also making their Ordway debut are Regan Featherstone as Gaston and Phillip Taratula as Cogsworth, who, with Twin Cities favorites Rush Benson, Jorie Ann Kosel, Thomasina Petrus, T. Mychael Rambo and Max Wojtanowicz, round out the principal cast.

The director and musical supervisor of Broadway @ the Ordway's 2019 reimagined production of 42nd Street Michael Heitzman and David Holcenberg (Tony Award Nominee for MJ, The Musical on Broadway) will act as director and music supervisor of Beauty and the Beast. Making their Ordway debuts are Robbie Roby (choreographer), Elise Santa (music director) Adam Koch and Steven Royal (scenic and projection design), Cory Pattak (lighting design), Ryan Moller (costume design) and Joanna Lynne Staub (sound design).

Beauty and the Beast is the beloved Broadway musical stage adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film. This production will invite audiences to step into an enchanted world this holiday season. Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman is taken prisoner in a castle by a beast - who is really an unlucky young prince who lost his way and is now trapped in an evil spell. With the help of singing teapots, clocks and candlesticks, Belle breaks the spell and frees the prince with a simple but powerful act of love.

"There is nothing like seeing an Ordway musical during the holiday season," said Ordway President and CEO Chris Harrington. "From the lights of Rice Park to the festive décor throughout our lobby, it is a very special experience that families treasure. So be our guest and enjoy Beauty and the Beast in downtown Saint Paul!"

ABOUT THE CAST

The Ensemble includes Maggie Bergman, Reese Britts, Brian Bose, Megan Carver, Noah Coon, Shannon Dancler, James Delage, Jackson Grove, Jon Hegge, Grace Janiszewski, Patrick Jeffrey, Abby Magalee, Andrea Mislan, Wesley Mouri, Kym Chambers Otto, Brett Pederson, Emily Scinto, Sam Stoll, Carl Swanson, Dayle Theisen and Chris Tipps. Stage Management team include Sharon Bach Kimes, Kathryn Houkum, Rachael Rhoades and Z Makila.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM



Directed by Michael Heitzman, Choreography by Robbie Roby, Associate Choreographer Renee Guittar, Music Supervisor David Holcenberg, Music Director Elise Santa, Scenic and Projection Design Adam Koch and Steven Royal, Costume Design by Ryan Moller, Lighting Design by Cory Pattak, Sound Design by Joanna Lynne Staub, Casting by Rachel Murch-D'Olimpio, Sophie Peyton and Sheena Janson Kelley.

ABOUT DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Beauty and the Beast is a Disney stage musical with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and a book by Linda Woolverton. The musical is adapted from the Academy Award-winning 1991 animated film of the same name. Beauty and the Beast was Disney's first Broadway production and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Disney's Beauty and the Beast is Broadway's tenth longest-running production in history.

ABOUT BROADWAY @ THE ORDWAY

Broadway @ the Ordway provides an unparalleled entertainment experience of Broadway favorites, local artist spotlights, classic titles and new, never-seen-here-before productions. The Ordway is one of the only places in America where audiences can experience touring Broadway shows presented side-by-side with Broadway-caliber musicals produced right here in the Twin Cities, custom-made for Minnesota audiences.

ABOUT THE ORDWAY CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

The Ordway is the arts epicenter of Saint Paul, Minnesota, and one of the leading nonprofit performing arts centers in the country. Founded on the belief that performing arts should be wide-ranging and accessible to all, the Ordway is home to a variety of performances that encompass the finest in Broadway musicals, concerts, dance and vocal artists. The Ordway serves thousands of children each year through its education programs and presents the annual Flint Hills Family Festival. Known as the most comfortable place to catch a show in Minnesota, the Ordway includes a magnificent 1,900-seat Music Theater, a state-of-the-art 1,100-seat Concert Hall and spacious lobbies. The Ordway is a proud member of the Arts Partnership, a collaboration comprising the Ordway, Minnesota Opera, The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra and Schubert Club. The Ordway aims to reflect the communities it serves and address barriers to ensure everyone can experience the power of the performing arts.