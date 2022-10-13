Brittany Wallman Named Marketing Director At Theater Latté Da

Theater Latté Da (Peter Rothstein, Artistic Director; Elisa Spencer-Kaplan, Managing Director) announced today that Brittany Wallman has been selected as the theater's next Marketing Director. She joined the Latté Da staff on October 10 in a role that emcompasses marketing and communications, as well as leadership of the theater's box office and guest services programs.

Wallman has been a communications consultant, marketing strategist & event organizer in the Twin Cities for over a decade. With a passion for the arts, entertainment, and environments that foster creativity, Brittany is most excited about work that centers on building connections between people and their spaces. Before joining the Theater Latté Da team, Brittany spent time fundraising as the Director of Advancement with Minnesota's longest-standing women's political organization, Women Winning. Brittany has also spent time consulting with various nonprofits in Minnesota including Flip the Script Fest, Women's Advocates, and The Ordway Center for Performing Arts.

"Working in performance spaces and helping the teams that turn the mundane into magic has always been a passion of mine," says Wallman. "Supporting creatives and helping artists tell their stories is a great privilege, and I am thrilled to be joining the Theater Latté Da team during their 25th year to help them do just that. As Marketing Director, I look forward to supporting the theater staff, sharing our stories, and fostering more connections to the art the Twin Cities theater and entertainment community works so hard to make."

Managing Director Elisa Spencer-Kaplan shares, "Brittany's varied background and thoughtful, community-driven mindset made her stand out immediately as an ideal addition to Theater Latté Da's senior staff team. I am thrilled that she has decided to join us and cannot wait to have her vision and values representing our work."

Wallman joins Theater Latté Da in the midst of the organization's hit season opening production of the beloved cult-classic Stephen Sondheim musical Merrily We Roll Along, now playing through November 6 at the company's home at the Ritz Theater in Northeast Minneapolis. For information and tickets, visit latteda.org or call 612-339-3003.

Founded in 1998, Theater Latté Da is committed to creating new and adventurous musical theater. Since its inception, TLD has presented 80 Mainstage productions, including 12 world premieres, and 13 area premieres. Each has garnered critical acclaim and earned its artists and TLD a host of local and national awards. TLD is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the 2022-23 season.