BWW Review: THE TEMPEST at The Guthrie Theatre

From the brilliant mind of Joe Dowling, comes the Guthrie Theatre's newest production of William Shakespeare's The Tempest, that is certain to go down as one of the more legendary productions in the Guthrie's storied history.

It is sometimes difficult to sum up the plot of a Shakespearean show without becoming too "wordy", so I have provided the brief summary provided on the Guthrie Theatre's website: Prospera, the former Duchess of Milan, has spent many embittered years stranded on an island after being usurped by her ruthless brother, Antonio. Her only comforts are her daughter, Miranda, and her own magical powers, which Prospera uses to conjure a storm that brings several shipwreck survivors ashore, Antonio included. But when her intricate revenge plot puts Miranda's future at risk, Prospera is caught between her desire to reclaim her rightful rule and her unwavering love for her daughter. From the moment the show begins until the final word is spoken, the audience is drawn into a mysterious, emotional and often comical place.

Joe Dowling has certainly not lost his touch in his time away from the Guthrie stages. His use of the entire thrust stage shows that he values the intimate moments close to the audience but is not afraid to have his cast act at upstage, nearer to the set pieces that line the rear of the stage. By doing so, he draws the audience's attention to the more nuanced aspects and emotions of the script's text by using smaller movements in tighter spaces to heighten the audience's feelings surrounding the action being presented.

As would seem obvious, the talent of the cast to effectively deliver the old English dialogue is of key importance with any Shakespearean show and this cast does that and more. Through their gestures and body language, we are almost never lost as to what is happening or being said at any given moment.

I would like to draw specific attention to two stand out performances. Belonging first, to Robert Dorfman, as Stefano, whose comedic timing is second to none and secondly, Regina Marie Williams, as Prospera, who commands every moment that she is on stage.

Aside from the talent in the director's chair and on the stage, Tony Award winning costume designer Ann Hould-Ward's gorgeous and sometimes haunting costume designs are as close to perfection as they can be. Just as often, Xavier Pierce's dazzling lighting designs are a feast for the eyes. From the aquatic blues to the deepest purples, we are mesmerized and drawn even deeper into this magical world. To be sure, there is no shortage of vision in this newly conceived version of The Tempest.

The biggest surprise of the evening was the inclusion of many small musical moments that not only delighted but almost stopped the show in it's tracks due to the rapturous applause that came mid-act two (no spoilers). It certainly added a nice flare to the, often times, long scenes of spoken word. Helping the almost 2 hour and 45 minute run time seems to fly by with the ease of a beach front breeze.

In what I am sure will go down as one of, returning director, Joe Dowling's greatest directorial feats, the arts are truly alive and well within Minneapolis. There is no denying that Shakespeare is meant to be seen and not just read in a classroom and this version is the proof. From the top tier talent in the cast to the gorgeous set design that was modeled to look like a dilapidated theatre, it is an all around triumph of a production.