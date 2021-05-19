Artistry Artistic Director Benjamin McGovern Announces Departure

Artistry, a Bloomington-based producer of theater, curator of exhibitions, public arts programming, and arts-based community development announced today that Artistic Director Benjamin McGovern will resign his position and leave the organization in the productions for six seasons. Among the highlights of McGovern's tenure include Artistry reaching a long-term agreement with Actors' Equity Association, and winning a 2017 IVEY award for Wit, which he directed.

"A good theater changes; and does so constantly," McGovern said. "While I am proud of the growth that Artistry has undergone over the past years, it's time for new vision and new energy. This is the perfect time for me personally and, for Artistry to step back and consider what needs to be different in the days, months, and years ahead."

"The entire Artistry organization is immensely grateful for Ben's leadership these past six years," said Kevin Ramach, Executive Director of Artistry. "Ben's tenure as Artistic Director is a historic one for Artistry in terms of creative and organizational growth. We intend to build upon Ben's legacy of creating a special emotional connection between the performers and story on the stage and the audience in the house."

To prepare to launch a search for a new Artistic Director, Artistry has engaged Consulting Producer Kelli Foster Warder. Foster Warder is an arts and community industry leader who will provide guidance and support Artistry's mission to become a more inclusive and equitable organization and continue its commitment to artistic excellence. She continues her role as Associate Artistic Director and Director of Impact for Theater Latté Da. Having worked in organizations across the country as an artist and diversity and inclusion specialist, Kelli brings a wealth of experience and wisdom to this work.

Joining Foster Warder is Aaron Wheeler who will serve as Interim General Manager and Associate Producer. Wheeler holds an MBA from Augsburg University and most recently worked at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, in St. Paul, Minnesota. He is a member of Actors Equity Association and has a decade of experience as a Production Stage Manager at numerous theaters in the Twin Cities and across the country.

"Artistry is thrilled to have two exceptionally talented theater veterans join us at this time. As part of their work, Kelli and Aaron will analyze our current systems to develop more equitable processes, ignite deeper conversations about inclusion and intentionally seek greater diversity across our artistic teams," said Ramach. "These talented leaders are the perfect people to help Artistry on our journey to define our unique role to set an industry standard for establishing diversity, equity and inclusion at every level of an arts organization."