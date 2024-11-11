A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to Open Window Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Open Window Theatre will present the return of the audience-favorite adaptation of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, adapted with Music by Emily C.A. Snyder, and directed by Joshua Zapata-Palmer this December.

Ebenezer Scrooge has no time for Christmas or the Christ in this audience-favorite adaptation of A Christmas Carol that first premiered at Open Window Theatre Three years ago. This holiday classic, based on Dickens' original novella, features such beloved carols as “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Silent Night,” and more.

Open Window's production also features a 14-member cast (up from an 8-member cast previously) within its intimate 140-seat black box theatre, in addition to live musical accompaniment at every performance. Plus, admission includes access to their extensive walk-through Christmas displays and Holiday Sweet Shoppe, offering gift-ready gourmet goodies from 7th Heaven Confections.

The cast features Pete Colburn (Jungle, Yellow Tree) as Scrooge, Peter Aitchison (Lyric Arts, Hilberry Rep) as Jacob Marley/Fezziwig, Jacob Koshiol (Gilbert & Sullivan, Skylark Opera) as Bob Cratchit, Noah Ratgen (Guthrie, CTC, Utah Shake) as Fred/Young Scrooge/Christmas Future, Sarah Stanbary as Emily Cratchit, Jillian Ehlke as Belle, and Meg Bradley (Jungle, Coup d'Etat, Pangea, History) as Mrs. Fezziwig. Several young actors have joined the cast as well, with Kasmira Heisler as Christmas Past and Justus Heisler as the beloved Tiny Tim. Come see the story unfold as these actors inhabit the Christmastime world of 19th century London, helping us understand the true meaning of Christmas in our world today.

The production is directed by Joshua Zapata-Palmer and is stage managed by Kendra Kispert with design work by Robin McIntyre (scenery), Nate Farley (props), Robert Graff (costumes), Sue Berger (lights), Jeremy Stanbary (sound) and Kurt Larson (music).

Performances of A CHRISTMAS CAROL run December 6 – December 30. Open Window Theatre has free parking and is located at 5300 S. Robert Trail in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. Individual tickets range from $28 - $32 with educational and group discounts available. Tickets are available through the box office at 612/615-1515 or online at openwindowtheatre.org.

