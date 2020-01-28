Wisconsin Veterans Chamber Announces Date For 4th Annual Veterans Light Up The Arts

The Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce announced today that the 4th Annual Veterans Light Up the Arts event will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Milwaukee Art Museum's Windhover Hall. The event is presented jointly with the Milwaukee County War Memorial.

Veterans Light Up the Arts is an annual event celebrating veteran, service member and military spouse artists and performers. Community members are invited to come see the healing power of the arts and enjoy an evening of entertainment. Tickets are available here

Doors open at 6 p.m. with a Visual Art display and the program continues with performances from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

"Every year, Veterans Light Up the Arts has grown to exemplify and celebrate the important role art plays in the lives of veterans and military families," said Saul Newton, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce. "New this year, we are excited to expand the programming to welcome artists from military families, allowing spouses of service members and veterans to display and share their work."





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You