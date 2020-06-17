VIDEO: Tina Chilip Joins Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series

Shutdown Streaming
While the stages remain dark during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Milwaukee Rep is rallying its creative resources to bring the world-class theater audiences have come to know and love directly into homes. Over the next few weeks, Milwaukee Rep will bring theater from Our Home to Your Home in several unique ways.

In the latest installment, Tina Chilip performs Lauren Yee's original monologue "3A".

Check it out below!

