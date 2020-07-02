Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Stephanie Gomerez Joins Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series

Article Pixel Jul. 2, 2020  

While the stages remain dark during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Milwaukee Rep is rallying its creative resources to bring the world-class theater audiences have come to know and love directly into homes. Over the next few weeks, Milwaukee Rep will bring theater from Our Home to Your Home in several unique ways.

In the latest installment, Stephanie sings "God Help the Outcasts" from The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

