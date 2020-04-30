Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Bethany Thomas and Joeff Mosser Join Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series
While the stages remain dark during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Milwaukee Rep is rallying its creative resources to bring the world-class theater audiences have come to know and love directly into homes. Over the next few weeks, Milwaukee Rep will bring theater from Our Home to Your Home in several unique ways.
Check out Bethany Thomas and Jeff Mosser in the latest installments below!