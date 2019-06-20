Tyne Daly Named Master Teacher of Ten Chimneys Foundation's Fellowship Program

Ten Chimneys Foundation announces Tyne Daly as the 2019 Master Teacher for the nationally acclaimed Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program at the Historic National Landmark, Ten Chimneys.

Since its inception in 2009, the Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program has brought the nation's top regional theatre actors to Ten Chimneys to work with a world-renowned Master Teacher. The 2019 program will occur the week of July 14th through the 2oth and will include ten specially chosen American theatre actors from the nation's top regional theatres to work with Ms. Daly in an intensive Master Class at the estate of theater legends Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne in Genesee Depot, Wisconsin.

Tyne Daly is an award winning actress of stage, television and film and is a Madison native. She had been nominated for a Tony Award twice, winning as Best Actress for her portrayal of Rose in Gypsy. Ms. Daly's additional work on Broadway includes performances in It Shoulda Been You, Mothers and Sons, Master Class, Rabbit Hole, The Seagull, and That Summer-That Fall as well as numerous other stage credits.

She has been nominated for an Emmy Award a total of 17 times, winning six, four as Lead Actress in a Drama for Cagney and Lacey, and again as Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in both Christy and Judging Amy. You will have also seen Ms. Daly in many additional television shows including Murphy Brown, Modern Family, Burn Notice, Grey's Anatomy and The Magnificent Seven to name just a few, as well as numerous TV movies such as Georgia O'Keefe, Undercover Christmas andWedding Dress.

On the large screen her films include The Ballard of Buster Scruggs, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Basmati Blues, A Piece of Eden and The Enforcer. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1995.

"The opportunity to come to the navel stone [referring to the Omphalos of Ancient Greek] of American acting is very, very exciting to me." Tyne Daly

Ms. Daly will join the illustrious list of Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Master Teachers including Lynn Redgrave, Barry Edelstein, Olympia Dukakis, Joel Grey, Alan Alda, David Hyde Pierce, Phylicia Rashad, Jason Alexander, Alfred Molinaand Stephen McKinley Henderson. Through this groundbreaking national program, the top actors in the country are given a rare and deeply needed opportunity to grow artistically, renew their passion for their art form, deepen their commitment to mentorship, and form a national community of Lunt-Fontanne Fellows.

On Friday, July 19th, Ten Chimneys Foundation will present A Conversation with Tyne Daly, an intimate evening during which Ms. Daly will share stories about her life and career. On Saturday, July 20th, Ms. Daly and the ten 2019 Lunt-Fontanne Fellows will take the stage together for a Concluding Presentation, a rare look highlighting the remarkable Fellows and the work they explored during their week at Ten Chimneys.

Tickets are on sale. More information, including ticket prices and program details, can be found at www.tenchimneys.org, or by calling (262) 968-4110. Seating is limited and designated by the best available within your chosen section at the time of the reservation.

The one-of-a-kind Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program takes place at Ten Chimneys - the National Historic Landmark estate lovingly created by theatre legends Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne, widely considered the greatest acting couple in the history of American theatre. This beguiling Wisconsin landmark offers a one-of-a-kind environment for the work of the Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program.

Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne constructed Ten Chimneys to be the perfect working retreat for themselves and a circle of friends comprising the best-of-the-best in American theatre. This historic context and the inherent inspiration of Ten Chimneys is why Ten Chimneys Foundation's inaugural Master Teacher, Lynn Redgrave, said that "this program simply couldn't happen anywhere else" and why participating Fellows have all talked about the experience being "transformative." Today, Ten Chimneys is open to the public as a House Museum and a national resource for American theatre.

