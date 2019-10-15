Tom Smith's Artwork to Feature in the Waukesha State Bank Art Gallery

The Waukesha Civic Theatre will display the work of Tom Smith from October 9-November 19, in the Waukesha State Bank Art Gallery. There will be a reception on Saturday, October 26, from 4:30-6:30 pm.

Originally from Toledo Ohio, Tom Smith has lived in the Milwaukee area since 1981. His art training consisted of lessons at the Toledo Museum of Art in 3rd through 5th Grades and then in High School. After one class in college in 1977, he essentially stopped painting. He went on to earn a Master of Music Degree after moving to Wisconsin and became a professional cellist. He plays in the Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra and has been Principal Cellist of the Festival City Symphony since 1985. He also taught 1st Grade for 15 years in Wauwatosa.

In 2012, Tom began oil painting again after he left his teaching career. Three years later he began painting "En Plein Air," which is painting outdoors, "on site." He has since participated in many plein air events in Wisconsin, won awards, and was instrumental in planning the League of Milwaukee Artists first "West Bend Plein Air and Paint the Market" competition which was held in August of 2018.

He is a member of many art organizations, including: The League of Milwaukee Artists, The Wauwatosa Artists Workshop, Fine Art Montage, The Rogues Artist Group, WIPAPA (Wisconsin Plein Air Painters Association), and The American Impressionist Society

He has exhibited his oil paintings in many local venues and had several solo shows including at the Wauwatosa, WI Public Library, North Shore Presbyterian Church (Shorewood, WI) Bridgetowne Gallery (Wauwatosa, WI), and Art and Soul Gallery (Milwaukee, WI).

Awards have included:

2015 WAW Fall Show Honorable Mention

2017 LMA Winter Show Honorable Mention

2017 WAW Winter Show Award of Merit

2017 Cedarburg Plein Air Competition 2nd Place Award

2017 LMA Fall Show Honorable Mention

2017 Plymouth, WI "Paint the Towns Plein Air" Honorable Mention

2018 Arbor Place (Menomonie, WI) Plein Air Competition 2nd Place Award

2018 Jerry Goldstein Foundation Artist Merit and Achievement Award

2018 New Berlin (WI) Plein Air Honorable Mention

Fusion.art 2nd Season Quarterly Art Exhibition 4th Place Award

Juried Exhibitions and Plein Air Competitions have included:

"GALEX 52 National Exhibition and Competition", Galesburg. Ill 2018

"The Modern Landscape" at Redline Gallery, Milwaukee, 2018

Taliesin Plein Air 2018 (Invitational)

"Water Works" 24th Annual Juried Exhibition, Plymouth (WI) Arts Center

The Waukesha State Bank Art Gallery is located in the Margaret Brate Bryant Civic Theatre building, 264 W. Main Street, downtown Waukesha. The Waukesha Civic Theatre Box Office and The Waukesha State Bank Art Gallery are open from Noon - 5:00 pm Tuesday - Friday, and will be open two hours prior to weekend performances of Bad Seed (October 24- November 10); PIX Flix: The Greatest Showman (October 28); Waukesha Reads (October 30); and PIX Flix: Coco (November 16).

To inquire about performance times and prices for the Waukesha Civic Theatre's productions of Bad Seed (October 24- November 10); PIX Flix: The Greatest Showman (October 28); Waukesha Reads (October 30); and PIX Flix: Coco (November 16), please call the Box Office at (262) 547-0708.

For more information, visit us at www.waukeshacivictheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You