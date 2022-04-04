TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sets Sail At Milwaukee Rep, April 6 - May 14

Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents the five-time Tony Award-winning musical Titanic The Musical with story and book by Peter Stone, Music and Lyrics by Maury Yeston and Orchestrations by Joshua Clayton in the Quadracci Powerhouse, April 6 - May 14, 2022. Opening Night is Saturday, April 9.

Winner of five Tony Awards, Titanic The Musical is a stirring and unforgettable account of the first and last days of the ship of dreams. This epic musical features real stories of people aboard the most legendary ship in the world from third-class immigrants dreaming of a better tomorrow to first class passengers living a life of fame and fortune. Rarely produced due to its size and complexity, this stunning and majestic musical sails into the intimate Quadracci Powerhouse for the theatrical event of the year.

Titanic The Musical cast features Emma Rose Brooks (Guys and Dolls, Milwaukee Rep) as Kate McGowan, Lillian Castillo (In the Heights, The Nerd Milwaukee Rep) as Alice, Matt Daniels (Junk, Milwaukee Rep) as Pitman/Etches, Kelley Faulkner (Guys and Dolls, Milwaukee Rep) as Caroline, Nathaniel Hackman (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Nat'l Tour) as Barrett, Evan Harrington (Assassins, Milwaukee Rep) as Murdoch, Jeremy Landon Hays (The Phantom of the Opera, Broadway) as Andrews, David Hess (Ragtime, Milwaukee Rep) as Captain Smith, Carrie Hitchock (Our Town, Milwaukee Rep) as Ida Strauss, Philip Hoffman (Falsettos, Broadway) as Isador Strauss, Brian Krinsky (Anything Goes, Nat'l Tour) as Jim Farrell, Steven Pacek (The Secret Garden, Arden Theatre Co.) as Bride, Tim Quartier (Les Miserable, Nat'l Tour) as Charles, RÃ¡na Roman (A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep), Julio Rey (Mamma Mia, North Shore Music Theatre) as Fleet, Andrew Varela (Guys and Dolls, Milwaukee Rep) as Ismay and Steve Watts (Piano Men, Milwaukee Rep) as Edgar with youth ensemble members Lainey Techtmann, Zoah Hirano, and Paxton Haley.

Titanic The Musical is directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements, music directed by Dan Kazemi (West Side Story, Milwaukee Rep), choreographed by Jenn Rose (Cabaret, Arden Theatre Co), with set design by Timothy R. Mackabee (In the Heights, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Alexander B. Tecoma (West Side Story, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Jason Fassl (A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Cricket Myers (Bengal Tiger...Baghdad Zoo, Broadway), video projection design by Mike Tutaj (Holmes & Watson, Milwaukee Rep), voice and text coach Jill Walmsley Zager, dramaturgy by Deanie Vallone, casting by Dale Brown Casting and stage managed by Aaron Watson.

Titanic The Musical is presented by Camille and David Kundert with Corporate Sponsor BMO Harris Bank, and Executive Producers Jo Ann and Ricahrd Beightol, Julia and Bladen Burns, and Sandy and Bill Haack.

Titanic The Musical runs April 6 - May 14, 2022 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.