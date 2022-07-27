Single Tickets for Milwaukee Repertory Theater 2022/23 Season to go on Sale in August

Single Tickets for Milwaukee Repertory Theater's 2022/23 Season go on sale Monday, August 1. Use promo code WELCOME Monday, August 1 - Sunday, August 7 to save up to 30% off adult tickets by visiting www.MilwaukeeRep.com, calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee. In addition to the 30% off, select Friday and Sunday evening performances in the Quadracci Powerhouse and Stackner Cabaret will offer a $30 ticket.

Milwaukee Rep's 2022/23 Season has something for everyone. Don't miss the return of Titanic The Musical; world premieres by celebrated playwrights Eleanor Burgess, Lloyd Suh and Catherine Trieschmann; the Classics August Wilson's Seven Guitars and Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing; musical tributes to the icons Nat King Cole, Dean Martin and Whitney Houston headlining the Stackner Cabaret and so much more.

For a full list of Season offerings and to purchase tickets visit, www.MilwaukeeRep.com

2022/23 Season - 69th Season

An elegant celebration of a jazz legend

Unforgettable: John-Mark McGaha Sings Nat King Cole

Presented by Artists Lounge Live

September 9 - November 6, 2022

Stackner Cabaret

Remember the genius and warmth of Nat King Cole with acclaimed singer, storyteller and multi-instrumentalist John-Mark McGaha (The Ray Charles Legacy, Smokey Joe's Cafe). In this heartfelt concert, McGaha leads a lush jazz ensemble and reflects upon Cole's trailblazing career with poignant insight and intimate charm. BroadwayWorld calls his voice "crystal-clear perfection." Classic songs include "Unforgettable," "Route 66," "L-O-V-E," and "Mona Lisa."

The Dreams She Carried Were Unsinkable

Titanic The Musical



Story &Book by Peter Stone

Music & Lyrics by Maury Yeston

Orchestrations by Joshua Clayton

Directed by Mark Clements

September 20 - October 23, 2022

Quadracci Powerhouse

Winner of five Tony Awards, Titanic The Musical is a stirring and unforgettable account of the first and last days of the ships of dreams. This epic musical features real stories of people aboard the most legendary ship in the world from third-class immigrants dreaming of a better tomorrow to first-class passengers living a life of fame and fortune. This stunning and majestic musical sails back in the intimate Quadracci Powerhouse to kick off the 2022/23 Season.

World Premiere Event

A classic American drama, continued

Wife of a Salesman

By Eleanor Burgess

Directed by Marti Lyons

September 27 - November 6, 2022

Stiemke Studio

In Association with Writers Theatre

Acclaimed playwright Eleanor Burgess (The Niceties) brings her gift for sharp dialogue and spirited debate back to the Stiemke Studio with this fascinating new play. When a 1950s housewife, from a certain classic American drama, tracks down the woman who is sleeping with her husband, the two discover that they have more in common than society would like them to believe. Important questions of marriage, duty and happiness rise to the surface in this frank exposé of the ways in which the world has, and hasn't, changed across generations.

Celebrate the powerful female voices of the 1960s

Beehive: The 60s Musical

Created by Larry Gallagher

Directed by Laura Braza

November 11, 2022 - January 15, 2023

Stackner Cabaret

From Aretha Franklin to Janis Joplin, the powerful female voices of the 1960s have left an unforgettable mark on generations. Beehive: The 60s Musical is a non-stop, energetic celebration of these iconic women and their music in a soundtrack for this decade of change. Six extraordinary women perform more than two dozen chart toppers from Diana Ross, The Supremes, Tina Turner and more. Complete with big hair dos and 60's fashions, this timeless production will have audiences of all ages singing along and shouting for more.

World Premiere Event

The Nativity Variations

By Catherine Trieschmann

Directed by Shelley Butler

November 16 - December 11, 2022

Quadracci Powerhouse

In a small midwestern town, auteur theater director Jules and her experimental community theater troupe face their biggest and most ambitious challenge yet - staging the Christmas pageant at St. Ignatius Episcopal Church. As their adventurous vision for the greatest story ever told hilariously evolves to include Shakespearian comedy and even foul-mouthed puppets, Jules - with a gentle nudge by Father Juan - is left to consider the purpose of her art and the true meaning of the holiday season. Modern cynicism meets emotional tenderness in this hilarious and heartfelt World Premiere by award-winning playwright Catherine Trieschmann (One House Over).

Love, laughter and 1990s nostalgia

Much Ado About Nothing

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Laura Braza

January 10 - February 12, 2023

Quadracci Powerhouse

Laughter, witty wordplay and 1990s nostalgia come together in this joyful and cherished classic, one of Shakespeare's most delightful romantic comedies. Fast-flying gossip and thick-headed pride threaten to bring down the bash of the decade as a fairy-tale marriage quickly turns from swoon to scandal. With honor and friendship on the line, sharp-tongued adversaries Beatrice and Benedict put their savage battle of wits (and hearts) on hold to restore order, charting them on a collision course that might just lead to true love. Hilarious slapstick, mistaken identities, and a town full of well-meaning (but mostly ridiculous) characters lead to sheer theatrical delight on the Quadracci Powerhouse stage.

The "King of Cool" is back

Dino! An Evening with Dean Martin

By Armen Pandola

Directed by Jonathan Hetler

January 20 - March 19, 2023

Stackner Cabaret

Effortlessly charming and charismatic, Dean Martin Rose from humble immigrant roots to embody the definition of cool as a Rat Pack heartthrob and one of America's most adored entertainers. Dino! transports us to a hip 1970s club where - accompanied by his signature drink in hand - the "King of Cool" entertains all by weaving personal stories with a smorgasbord of classic hits including "Ain't That a Kick in the Head," "Everybody Loves Somebody," "That's Amore" and more. Warm and endearing, Dino! suavely shines the spotlight once again on this legendary star and the glory days of the nightclub crooner.

Finding direction in the land of opportunity

World Premiere Event

The Heart Sellers

By Lloyd Suh

February 7 - March 19, 2023

Stiemke Studio

Funny and deeply moving, this World Premiere by Lloyd Suh (The Chinese Lady) gives voice to the Asian immigrant experience in the 1970s when the landmark Hart-Cellar Act granted thousands of professional workers a new path to citizenship. But for new Americans Jane and Luna, life in the USA with their workaholic husbands has left them feeling isolated and invisible. One Thanksgiving - over sips of wine and a questionable frozen turkey - they reminisce and dream of spreading their wings together in the land of opportunity: disco dancing, learning to drive and even a visit to Disneyland. With grace and dignity, this powerful play asks: "Would you give up your heart to make a new home?"

Hope and humor, set to the rhythm of the Blues

August Wilson's Seven Guitars

Directed by Ron OJ Parson

March 7 - April 2, 2023

Quadracci Powerhouse

Co-Production with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

What would you do for a chance to live out your dream? In 1940s Pittsburgh, struggling singer Floyd "Schoolboy" Barton's shot at stardom comes when a major recording studio offers an unexpected opportunity of a lifetime. Armed with newfound hope and a second chance, Floyd and his friends discover that dreams are heartbreakingly fragile when confronted by a world set against them. This riveting play, Milwaukee Rep's eighth production in August Wilson's iconic 10 play American Century Cycle, explores faith, artistry, humor, oppression and love set to the fiery rhythms and intense lyricism of American blues music.

Powerful anthems, glamorous elegance, one signature voice

World Premiere Event

The Greatest Love for Whitney

A Tribute Concert to Whitney Houston

Created by Mark Clements

March 24 - May 28, 2023

Stackner Cabaret

From her powerful anthems to her glamorous elegance on the silver screen, Whitney Houston's breathtaking voice helped her become one of the most beloved artists of all time. The Greatest Love for Whitney celebrates the amazing career and legacy of this Grammy Award-winning icon by taking audiences through a journey of her record-setting hits, performed live and in-concert. Featuring songs like "I Will Always Love You," "Saving All My Love For You" and "Where Do Broken Hearts Go," this superstar's warmth and magnetism takes center stage in a fitting tribute to the woman known simply as "The Voice."

It's all fun and games - until the grown-ups get hurt

God of Carnage

By Yasmina Reza

Directed by Ryan Quinn

April 18 - May 14, 2023

Quadracci Powerhouse

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Play, this explosive comedy is all fun and games - until the grown-ups get hurt. When two sets of parents politely meet over coffee and cake to settle a schoolyard spat between their sons, the gloves come off as neighborly decorum disintegrates into laugh-out-loud, no-holds barred mayhem. This "first class" (The New York Times) and "scabrously funny" (USA Today) send up of middle-class manners gives a brutally entertaining look at what happens when the little things end up pushing us over the edge.

OFF -SUBSCRIPTION

West Bend Mutual Insurance presents

Milwaukee's favorite holiday tradition

A Christmas Carol

By Charles Dickens

Directed by Mark Clements

November 29 - December 24, 2022

Pabst Theater

A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known and loved stories in the English language. During the course of one memorable Christmas Eve, the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help Scrooge discover that it is never too late to change his miserly ways. Enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope and redemption.