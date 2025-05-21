Seven Ages Theatricals World Premiere Adaptation FOOL Begins Performances This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Seven Ages Theatricals (7AT), Sheboygan's only indie theater company makes history with the ground-breaking WORLD PREMIERE of Fool, based on NY Times best-selling author Christopher Moore's book of the same name and adapted by Austin Tichenor, Co-Artistic Director of the famed and revered Reduced Shakespeare Company. Fool shares a comedic take on the "real" story behind Shakespeare's King Lear from the perspective of Pocket, Lear's jester. At times hilarious, poignant, and surprisingly beautiful, Tichenor's adaptation stars eight actors playing about two dozen roles.

Fool will run exclusively at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan from May 23 to June 8, 2025. 7AT Executive Artistic Director, Tom Berger, directs and provides the original incidental music, aided by John Bronston, a Broadway music director and performing artist. Fool's sets will be designed by Lee Koeppen with additional design by Steve and Sue Toepel, costume design by Sam Krueger, lighting design by Lisa Stewart, and stage managed by Trudy Berger.

Starring in the premiere will be August Rose as Pocket, the titular jester, and Stephen Meyers as Lear. Most of the cast performs multiple roles, including Tara Jackson as Goneril, Amanda Ellis as Regan, Emily Sandoval as Cordelia, Christopher Lee Fontaine as Kent, Will Forman as Edmund, and Jardin Fontaine as Edgar. Emily Milski and Brandon Otten participate in a surprising way in addition to covering the principles.

Mr. Tichenor will attend select performances of Fool, and Mr. Moore will be attending the closing weekend, followed by an event at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 7, 2025 at WordHaven BookHouse for his new upcoming book, Anima Rising. There will be post-show discussions with the creators at these select performances, where audiences will get a chance to have a behind-the-scenes view of how the piece was developed over many years.

Audiences should be aware that Fool contains mature language and themes. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://sevenagestheatricals.squarespace.com/fool.

Comments

Best Orchestrations - Live Standings Will Aronson - Maybe Happy Ending - 18% Steve Sidwell - Operation Mincemeat - 12% David Cullen, Andrew Lloyd Webber - Sunset Boulevard - 10% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds