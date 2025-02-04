Review: FIRST STAGE's Empowering New Musical EMILY SONG & THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT

“Everyone can be a superhero if you listen to your song.” That’s the message of Emily Song and the Queen of the Night—that each of us can wield amazing power if we stay true to our unique selves and deeply-held convictions.



Emily Song is a supernatural coming-of-age story in the vein of Percy Jackson. On her 12th birthday, Emily (Ginger Mai Foster) discovers she’s a music mage and her voice is her superpower. When the villainous Queen of the Night (Sara Zapiain) kidnaps Emily’s dad (David Lee) and Best Friend Layla (Annie Sturtz), it’s up to Emily and her Grandma Celeste (Sally Imbriano) to save the day.



With book, music, and lyrics by Marcus Yi, this First Stage world-premiere musical adventure features direction by Michelle LoRicco. LoRicco is also the show’s puppet designer. Perusing a playbill and seeing “puppet” is always a sign of fun and fantasy—and Emily Song delivers. There’s a massive trash monster puppet and a beautiful bit of shadow puppetry used to tell the backstory of the Queen of the Night. More puppets, always!



I had the pleasure of seeing the Magic Cast—a fantastic group of young storytellers and singers. As Emily Song, Ginger Mai Foster has a lovely voice and powerful stage presence. She’a a pitch-perfect hero. As Best Friend Layla, Annie Sturtz is a total firecracker, belting songs while turning cartwheels. Overall, the cast is strong with an emphasis on girl power.



Costumes by Yao Chen are another major strength of Emily Song. The Queen of the Night’s iridescent garb and her henchmens’ light-up crowns were the first things my nine-year-old niece praised as we left the theater, while I was partial to the Egyptian crocodiles. The costumes, even the ones belonging to the “normals,” are a perfect mix of attention to detail and playful whimsy.



Scenic design (Em Allen), lighting design (Maaz Ahmed), and sound design (Dee Etti-Williams) come together to set terrific scenes. Choreography by Amber Weissert keeps things moving with especially-catchy Glee Club choreo.



In the end, Emily Song is a fun, magical way to spend an afternoon with the young ones in your life. And, since Emily Song is part of the TYA BIPOC Superhero Project, it’s also a great way to support these kinds of new works and inclusive initiatives that are all about diversity, inclusion, and celebrating the vibrant world and stories that surround us.



Emily Song and the Queen of the Night is 75 minutes without an intermission and is recommended for young people ages 7 to 17. Catch it on stage at the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s Todd Wehr Theater through February 16th.



Photo Credit: Ginger Mai Foster (center left), Annie Sturtz (center right), and cast in EMILY SONG AND THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT by Marcus Yi. First Stage, 2025. Photo by Paul Ruffolo.