Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: EVITA Wins Hearts & Raises the Bar at SKYLIGHT MUSIC THEATRE

Review: EVITA Wins Hearts & Raises the Bar at SKYLIGHT MUSIC THEATRE

A musical spectacle that's guaranteed to thrill

Feb. 06, 2023  

The good news: Evita at Skylight Music Theatre is a stunner that's not to be missed. The bad news: Milwaukee-area theater fans only have until February 19th to catch it on stage. With its uniformly stellar cast, dazzling choreography (Gustavo Zajac, who also directs), gorgeous costuming (Kristina Sneshkoff), live orchestra (David Bonofiglio as Music Director), and iconic music (Webber & Rice), this 1978 Tony Award-winning musical remains praiseworthy even after 45 years.

Evita follows the meteoric rise of Eva Duarte from commoner to actress to wife of Argentine President Juan Perón in 1946, which made her the most powerful woman in Latin America. An acute understanding of Argentina's 20th century history isn't a prerequisite for enjoying Evita, but if you do want to brush up, snag a Skylight audience guide before the show for a timeline of events. Novices to this corner of history may come away from the show with a keen interest to learn more, which is a sign of a successful bit of theater.

Now on to the show. Evita opens with a tango that will blow you away. The entrancing Guillermina Quiroga, chosen by The New York Times for Best Dance of 2015, partners with Mariano Logiudice, who has performed at such venues as Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center in New York. The pair are an exquisite force throughout, lending evocative movement to moments both fiery and tender. Act Two's "You Must Love Me" is breathtaking. Note that while Quiroga and Logiudice may be the dancing stars, the entire ensemble moves marvelously together. The choreography is entirely ravishing.

While the opening tango sets the bar mighty high, I'm elated to report that the principal cast matches this next-level quality in every way. We first meet the show's narrator and revolutionary, Che, played by Richard Bermudez. His performance quickly drops jaws to the floor. Frankly, I was shocked to learn that Bermudez has yet to perform on Broadway. I say "has yet to perform" because surely it's only a matter of time. From his incredible vocal range to his commanding demeanor, Bermudez is beyond exceptional. And swooning is all but guaranteed.

Matching Bermudez's range and fire is Milwaukee and Skylight favorite Rána Roman as Eva Duarte. It's an immense pleasure to see Roman featured once again at Skylight in a starring role that suits her voice, spunk, and depth to perfection. Many of Evita's songs are complicated and wordy with concurrant frenzied choreography. Roman more than nails it -- she shines from tip to toe. Whether coy and flirtatious, firm and unyielding, or with Eva's confidence cracking, Roman does it all with exceptional strength of both vocals and character.

Joining Roman is Andrew Varela, who is no stranger to Broadway or the Skylight. He has played such iconic roles as Les Miserables' Jean Valjean and Javert, and the Phantom of the Opera himself. He also played opposite Roman in Skylight's Kiss Me Kate. As Juan Perón, Varela's deep, booming voice fills the Cabot Theatre with richness and warmth. He plays the part of a schmoozing politician fantastically, at one point literally tangoing with his political opponents along his rise to power. Seeing Roman and Varela together again feels right.

Other standouts in the cast are Christian Feliciano as the tango singer Magaldi, whose clear voice and smarmy charm delight. Ashley Rodriguez is also remarkable in the small but significant part of Perón's Mistress. She gets the score's unique ballad "Another Suitcase in Another Hall," her sweet voice paired with Bermudez's for a duet that I can only describe as insanely pretty.

By the time this review goes live, time will already be running out to catch Evita at the Skylight Music Theatre. So don't delay. Find tickets at skylightmusictheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Mark Frohna




Tickets For Disneys FROZEN at the Marcus Center Go On Sale Friday Photo
Tickets For Disney's FROZEN at the Marcus Center Go On Sale Friday
Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Marcus Performing Arts Center announced that tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney's Frozen will go on sale to the public on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 10:00am.
Photos: First Look at First Stages THE HOBBIT at Milwaukee Youth Arts Center Photo
Photos: First Look at First Stage's THE HOBBIT at Milwaukee Youth Arts Center
First Stage has released production photos for their latest production of THE HOBBIT, based on the book The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien and adapted for the stage by Greg Banks and directed by Artistic Director Jeff Frank. Check out the photos here!
Photos: First Look at EVITA at Skylight Music Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at EVITA at Skylight Music Theatre
Get a first look at photos of Skylight Music Theatre's Evita, running February 3-19.
Next Narrative Monologue Competition Milwaukee Regionals to Take Place This Month at Milwa Photo
Next Narrative Monologue Competition Milwaukee Regionals to Take Place This Month at Milwaukee Rep
Milwaukee Rep will host the second annual Next Narrative Monologue Competition a new, national program for high school students featuring the work of contemporary Black playwrights created by Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company. 

From This Author - Kelsey Lawler

  Kelsey Lawler is a copywriter by day and zealot for local theater by night. She earned her BA in Writing Intensive English from Marquette University in 2009, and has been working as an edito... (read more about this author)


Review: CARMELA FULL OF WISHES Charms Little Ones at First StageReview: CARMELA FULL OF WISHES Charms Little Ones at First Stage
January 23, 2023

Many show highlights come from props and staging choices. From a field of orange flowers dancing around Carmela to conversations with her fuzzy dandelion to a flurry of bubbles representing hundreds wishes, these moments of stage magic are just that: magical.
Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING is a 'Merry War' from Start to Finish at the MILWAUKEE REPReview: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING is a 'Merry War' from Start to Finish at the MILWAUKEE REP
January 17, 2023

Love and laughter are just what a Wisconsin winter needs, and just what the Milwaukee Rep is serving. They have something insanely special with this updated adaptation of a Shakespearean rom-com classic. For me, this is a Rep season favorite that will be tough to top. 
Review: MY FAIR LADY Charms Fans at the MARCUS CENTERReview: MY FAIR LADY Charms Fans at the MARCUS CENTER
January 4, 2023

What did our critic think of MY FAIR LADY at MARCUS CENTER? There's a loverly bit of old-school musical theater at Milwaukee's Marcus Center this week. My Fair Lady returns, and fans of the original show and film starring Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison will no doubt adore this production. There's something comforting about a classic Broadway show delivering on its tried and true promises. For My Fair Lady, it's strong vocals, captivating characters, sumptuous costumes, richly-designed sets, a toe-tapper here, a chuckle there. All are present in this touring Lincoln Center Theater Production, directed by Bartlett Sher.
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Remains a Gift to be Treasured at the MILWAUKEE REPReview: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Remains a Gift to be Treasured at the MILWAUKEE REP
December 5, 2022

What did our critic think of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER? For almost 50 years, the Milwaukee Rep's A Christmas Carol has been a beloved holiday tradition in Milwaukee. Freshly adapted by Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements in 2016, the eye-popping spectacle delivers holiday magic and festive feelings to melt even the iciest of hearts. But there's a repetitive risk in tradition -- the inherent potential of sameness and boredom with doing the same thing year after year. Can a show, even one as impressive as A Christmas Carol, keep the flame alive?
Review: LES MISERABLES Stuns Once More at the Marcus CenterReview: LES MISERABLES Stuns Once More at the Marcus Center
December 1, 2022

Seen by 130 million people in 53 countries and 22 languages, 'Les Miserables' stands the test of time and jukebox musical trends. Magnificent performances, dazzling sets and staging, soaring orchestrations -- these make the show timeless, breathtaking, and powerful as ever.
share