Renaissance Theaterworks to Stream ACTUALLY by Anna Ziegler

Out of concern for the health and safety of our community, Renaissance Theaterworks made the difficult decision to suspend its production of ACTUALLY, by Anna Ziegler, scheduled to run March 27 - April 19, 2020.

Because this show should not be missed, the company is offer inga once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stream a video of a fully-staged rehearsal performance, available for general viewing on demand (cost $15) at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/actually beginning April 3 through April 30, 2020.

Directed by Mary MacDonald Kerr, ACTUALLY features Emily Fury Daly (Amber) and Justin Jones (Tom.)

Tom and Amber are college freshmen at Princeton. They are overwhelmed, overstimulated, sleep- deprived, surrounded by strangers, full of tension, uncertainty, and alcohol. What could possibly go wrong?

Suzan Fete, Artistic Director for Renaissance Theaterworks commented, "Renaissance Theaterworks made the painful decision not to open our production of ACTUALLY, our last show of the season. The decision was especially heartbreaking because, in only two short rehearsal weeks, Director Mary MacDonald Kerr, the actors and crew had created such an amazing and important show. We knew we had to act fast or the magic of this production would be lost forever. Hours before we all left to shelter at home, we recorded a fully-staged rehearsal performance for an audience of just eight: the crew, the actors and the actors' parents. The recording is raw and riveting, everything great theater should be!"

Thoughts on ACTUALLY from director Mary MacDonald Kerr: "I was immediately drawn to the way this play offers both sides of the story - good and bad, fair and unfair, attractive and ugly. Tom and Amber are brutally honest as they navigate their journey, both are forced to look at hard truths about themselves and the world around them. I am very excited to help the cast bring this honesty bravely to light."

Added Lisa Rasmussen, Renaissance Theaterworks Managing Director, "We are delighted to present to our patrons this rare gift: the opportunity to see ACTUALLY on demand in your home. We couldn't have done it with the help of a lot of dedicated and determined people. I want to thank all the ACTUALLY artists and crew, the incredible Traveling Lemur Productions who filmed with less than 24 hours' notice, Actors' Equity Association and Dramatists Play Service, Inc. One bright spot is that many more theater lovers from all around the country and world will be able to enjoy the work of our stellar Milwaukee artists."

For ACTUALLY, Renaissance Theaterworks' community partners include Advocate Aurora Health, Waukesha Women's Center, the City of Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention's Commission on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, and REDgen.

This is the second of Anna Ziegler's plays that Renaissance Theaterworks has produced. The first one was multiple award-winning PHOTOGRAPH 51, in their 2018-2019 season.





