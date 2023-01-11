Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of THE HEART SELLERS at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

The Heart Sellers features Narea Kang as Jane and Nicole Javier as Luna, two women who together find direction in the land of opportunity.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Milwaukee Rep will present the world premiere of The Heart Sellers by award-winning playwright Lloyd Suh (The Chinese Lady, The Far Country) in the Stiemke Studio February 7 - March 19, 2023, with opening night set for Friday, February 10 at 8pm.

Get a first look at rehearsal photos below!

Lloyd Suh is the recent recipient of the 2022 Steinberg Playwright Award and the author of The Chinese Lady (produced at Milwaukee Rep in 2019 and with Ma-Yi at the Public Theater last spring), The Far Country (Atlantic), Bina's Six Apples (Alliance / Children's Theatre Co.), Charles Francis Chan Jr.'s Exotic Oriental Murder Mystery, Franklinland, American Hwangap, and more. His work has been produced at theaters across the country, and internationally at the Cultural Center of the Philippines and with PCPA at the Guerilla Theatre in Seoul, Korea. He has received a Guggenheim Fellowship, the Herb Alpert Award in the Arts, the Horton Foote Prize, and the Helen Merrill Award. He was elected in 2016 to the Dramatists Guild Council.

The Heart Sellers features Narea Kang (The Chinese Lady, Denver Center) as Jane and Nicole Javier (Where the Mountain Meets the Moon, South Coast Rep) as Luna, two women who together find direction in the land of opportunity.

The Heart Sellers creative team includes director Jennifer Chang (Vietgone, East West Players), set designer Tanya Orellana (On Gold Mountain, LA Opera/Huntington Gardens), costume designer Anthony Tran (Vietgone, MTC), lighting designer Noele Stollmack (The Chinese Lady, Milwaukee Rep), sound designer Sun Hee Kil (As You Like It, Shakespeare in the Park), voice and dialect coach Joy Lanceta Coronel, dramaturg Christine Mok and stage manager Jade Bruno.

Funny and deeply moving, The Heart Sellers gives voice to the Asian immigrant experience in the 1970s when the landmark Hart-Celler Act granted thousands of professional workers a new path to citizenship. But for new Americans Jane and Luna, life in the USA with their workaholic husbands has left them feeling isolated and invisible. One Thanksgiving - over sips of wine and a questionable frozen turkey - they reminisce and dream of spreading their wings together in the land of opportunity: disco dancing, learning to drive and even a visit to Disneyland. With grace and dignity, this powerful play asks: "Would you give up your heart to make a new home?"

The world premiere of The Heart Sellers is a John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development Program Production with Executive Producers Rhonda and Greg Oberland, Mara and Craig Swan and Associate Producer Krista Kile. The Stiemke Studio Season is presented by Four-Four Foundation with additional support provided by the National Endowment for the Arts. The Heart Sellers is a proud part of World Premiere Wisconsin, a state-wide festival celebrating new plays and musicals from March 1 - June 30, 2023. To learn more visit www.worldpremierewisconsin.com

The Heart Sellers runs February 7 - March 19, 2023, in the Stiemke Studio. Opening night is set for Friday, February 10 at 8pm. To purchase tickets to go to www.MilwaukeeRep.com, call the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or visit in person at 108 E Wells Street in Downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of THE HEART SELLERS at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Narea Kang

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of THE HEART SELLERS at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Nicole Javier and Narea Kang

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of THE HEART SELLERS at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Nicole Javier and Narea Kang

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of THE HEART SELLERS at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Lloyd Suh, Jennifer Chang, Nicole Javier and Narea Kang

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of THE HEART SELLERS at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Set model by Tanya Orellana

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of THE HEART SELLERS at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Set model by Tanya Orellana

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of THE HEART SELLERS at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Research imagery

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of THE HEART SELLERS at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Research imagery

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of THE HEART SELLERS at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Set renderings by Tanya Orellana

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of THE HEART SELLERS at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Costume renderings by Anthony Tran




Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Presents WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? At Studio Thea Photo
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Presents WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? At Studio Theatre, Broadway Theatre Center 
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) announces the first professional Milwaukee production in over two decades of Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?, directed by Keira Fromm and featuring Wisconsin theater legends Laura Gordon and James Ridge in the iconic roles of George and Martha.   
Sunset Playhouse Presents Broadways Best: Schwartz & Sondheim Musical MainStage Concer Photo
Sunset Playhouse Presents Broadway's Best: Schwartz & Sondheim Musical MainStage Concert
If you love musical theater, then you're already familiar with this pair of Stephens-two of Broadway's finest composers. Covering their remarkably-wide body of work in our normal 80-minute format would be nearly impossible. So we made an executive decision to expand this particular concert with two additional performers AND an intermission!
Review: MY FAIR LADY Charms Fans at the MARCUS CENTER Photo
Review: MY FAIR LADY Charms Fans at the MARCUS CENTER
What did our critic think of MY FAIR LADY at MARCUS CENTER? There's a loverly bit of old-school musical theater at Milwaukee's Marcus Center this week. My Fair Lady returns, and fans of the original show and film starring Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison will no doubt adore this production. There's something comforting about a classic Broadway show delivering on its tried and true promises. For My Fair Lady, it's strong vocals, captivating characters, sumptuous costumes, richly-designed sets, a toe-tapper here, a chuckle there. All are present in this touring Lincoln Center Theater Production, directed by Bartlett Sher.
First Stage Kicks Off New Year With Hopeful Production Of CARMELA FULL OF WISHES Photo
First Stage Kicks Off New Year With Hopeful Production Of CARMELA FULL OF WISHES
Milwaukee's First Stage, one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, begins the new year with CARMELA FULL OF WISHES, adapted by First Stage Resident Playwright Alvaro Saar Rios, (ON THE WINGS OF A MARIPOSA/ LUCHADORA!), from the popular book by award-winning children's author Matt de la Peña, with illustrations by Christian Robinson. In this beautiful adaptation, audiences will discover that it is Carmela's birthday, and her wish has already come true – she's finally old enough to join her big brother as he does the family errands!

More Hot Stories For You


Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Presents WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? At Studio Theatre, Broadway Theatre Center Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Presents WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? At Studio Theatre, Broadway Theatre Center 
January 10, 2023

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) announces the first professional Milwaukee production in over two decades of Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?, directed by Keira Fromm and featuring Wisconsin theater legends Laura Gordon and James Ridge in the iconic roles of George and Martha.   
Sunset Playhouse Presents Broadway's Best: Schwartz & Sondheim Musical MainStage ConcertSunset Playhouse Presents Broadway's Best: Schwartz & Sondheim Musical MainStage Concert
January 10, 2023

If you love musical theater, then you're already familiar with this pair of Stephens-two of Broadway's finest composers. Covering their remarkably-wide body of work in our normal 80-minute format would be nearly impossible. So we made an executive decision to expand this particular concert with two additional performers AND an intermission!
First Stage Kicks Off New Year With Hopeful Production Of CARMELA FULL OF WISHESFirst Stage Kicks Off New Year With Hopeful Production Of CARMELA FULL OF WISHES
January 3, 2023

Milwaukee's First Stage, one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, begins the new year with CARMELA FULL OF WISHES, adapted by First Stage Resident Playwright Alvaro Saar Rios, (ON THE WINGS OF A MARIPOSA/ LUCHADORA!), from the popular book by award-winning children's author Matt de la Peña, with illustrations by Christian Robinson. In this beautiful adaptation, audiences will discover that it is Carmela's birthday, and her wish has already come true – she's finally old enough to join her big brother as he does the family errands!
Cast & Creative Team Announced for EVITA at Skylight Music TheatreCast & Creative Team Announced for EVITA at Skylight Music Theatre
January 3, 2023

Skylight Music Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for Evita, running February 3-19, 2023 at Skylight’s Cabot Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center.
Milwaukee's First Stage to Kick Off New Year With CARMELA FULL OF WISHESMilwaukee's First Stage to Kick Off New Year With CARMELA FULL OF WISHES
January 3, 2023

 Milwaukee's First Stage, will begin the new year with CARMELA FULL OF WISHES, adapted by First Stage Resident Playwright Alvaro Saar Rios, from the popular book by award-winning children's author Matt de la Peña, with illustrations by Christian Robinson.
share