Photos: First Look at First Stage's THE GRACIOUS SISTERS

THE GRACIOUS SISTERS runs through May 21, 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Kennedy Caughell, Justin Sargent & More to Star in SUPERYOU at Skylight Music Theatre Photo 1 Kennedy Caughell, Justin Sargent & More to Star in SUPERYOU at Skylight Music Theatre
Review: GOD OF CARNAGE Delivers Dark Comedy at MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER Photo 2 Review: GOD OF CARNAGE Delivers Dark Comedy at MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER
Photos: First Look at THREE LITTLE BIRDS at the Marcus Center Photo 3 Photos: First Look at THREE LITTLE BIRDS at the Marcus Center
XANADU, SPRING AWAKENING, and More Set For Skylight Music Theatre's 2023-2024 Season Photo 4 XANADU, SPRING AWAKENING, and More Set For Skylight Music Theatre's 2023-2024 Season

The final production in First Stage's 2022/23 season is THE GRACIOUS SISTERS, freely adapted from Aeschylus' The Eumenides by noted playwright/ filmmaker and First Stage Resident Playwright Alice Austen, currently running through May 21st.

Check out photos from the production here!

Austen's play GIRLS IN THE BOAT premiered at First Stage in 2018 and has since gone on to having productions across the country. Popular Milwaukee/First Stage actor (THE HOBBIT) and Director of the Young Company Matt Daniels will direct this world premiere production. When archaeological intern Alice falls down an ancient Greek rabbit hole, she discovers the aftermath of a violent murder, with the goddesses of vengeance, or "Furies," chasing down the accused to exact bloody retribution. Athena, the goddess of wisdom (and war), persuades the Furies that the accused should have a fair trial before a jury. When the jury is divided in a split decision, all must come to terms with the balance of a desire for vengeance and the need for grace. THE GRACIOUS SISTERS is part of World Premiere Wisconsin, a statewide festival celebrating new plays and musicals. Sponsored by United Performing Arts Fund.

THE GRACIOUS SISTERS runs May 5 - May 21, 2023 in the newly renovated, theater-in-the-round Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, located at 325 W. Walnut Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets are $15. Tickets are available online at Click Here or through the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961. Performance runtime is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Suggested for families with young people ages 13+.

From Director Matt Daniels: "I love ancient Greek plays almost as much as I love Shakespeare, so the opportunity to partner with one of First Stage's playwrights in residence to bring one of these pieces into our modern age was too good to pass up. After her amazing work on GIRLS IN THE BOAT, I knew Alice Austen was the ultimate fit for creating a play for our young people that highlights their unique blend of curiosity and determinism. Especially as we all traverse this incredibly unstable era of modern history."

This is a Young Company production, showcasing the work of First Stage's award-winning advanced high-school actors. Produced in the intimate Goodman Mainstage Hall, the connection of actor to audience is enhanced and the words of the play come alive in exciting ways as these young artists apply their graduate level skills to this piece, commissioned specially for them.

The Young Company cast for THE GRACIOUS SISTERS includes: Silver Anderson (Milwaukee) as Tisiphone; Elena Marking (Franklin) as Clytemnestra; Reiley Fitzsimmons (Fox Point) as Pythia; Angel Rivera (Milwaukee) as Alice; Terynn Erby-Walker (Milwaukee) as Athena/Hermes; Hazel Dye (Milwaukee) as Fury (Megaera); Rose Campbell (Whitefish Bay) as Fury (Alecto); John Eash-Scott (Wauwatosa) as Orestes; Zachary Nowacek (Wauwatosa) as Apollo; Lio Landis (Milwaukee) as Understudy for Orestes; Enzo Litz (Milwaukee) as Understudy for Apollo; Gabriela Bastardo (Saint Francis) as Swing Understudy and Mara Holzen (Wauwatosa) as Swing Understudy.

The Artistic & Creative Team for THE GRACIOUS SISTERS includes: Matt Daniels (Director/Director of the Young Company); Leo Madson (Assistant to the Director), Madelyn Yee (Scenic Designer); Derek Buckles (Sound Designer); Marion Frank (Lighting Designer); Lyndsey Kuhlmann (Costume Designer); Carrie Johns (Stage Manager) and Isaac Hopper (Assistant Stage Manager).

Tickets are $15 - Tickets may be purchased at firststage.org or by phone (414) 267-2961.

XANADU, SPRING AWAKENING, and More Set For Skylight Music Theatre's 2023-2024 Season
Silver Anderson, Hazel Dye, Rose Campbell, Angel Rivera, and Zachary Nowacek

XANADU, SPRING AWAKENING, and More Set For Skylight Music Theatre's 2023-2024 Season
Angel Rivera, Silver Anderson, Hazel Dye, and Rose Campbell

XANADU, SPRING AWAKENING, and More Set For Skylight Music Theatre's 2023-2024 Season
Angel Rivera, John Eash-Scott

XANADU, SPRING AWAKENING, and More Set For Skylight Music Theatre's 2023-2024 Season
Cast

XANADU, SPRING AWAKENING, and More Set For Skylight Music Theatre's 2023-2024 Season
Terynn Erby-Walker, Hazel Dye, Rose Campbell, Silver Anderson, and Angel Rivera




RELATED STORIES - Milwaukee, WI

Review: HADESTOWN is Livin It Up at Milwaukees MARCUS CENTER Photo
Review: HADESTOWN is Livin' It Up at Milwaukee's MARCUS CENTER

I've been a fan of Hadestown since its concept album release in 2010. With music and lyrics by Anaïs Mitchell, the album featured vocals by Mitchell herself alongside the likes of Justin Vernon and Ani DiFranco. Called a 'folk opera' at the time, this album laid the foundation for what would become the 2019 Tony-winning Broadway musical Hadestown.

Special Offer: SUNSET BOULEVARD at Bombshell Theatre Company Photo
Special Offer: SUNSET BOULEVARD at Bombshell Theatre Company

Special Offer: Buy 1 Get 1 Tickets to Sunset Boulevard! Final Weekend!

Kennedy Caughell, Justin Sargent & More to Star in SUPERYOU at Skylight Music Theatre Photo
Kennedy Caughell, Justin Sargent & More to Star in SUPERYOU at Skylight Music Theatre

Skylight Music Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for the world premiere developmental presentation of SuperYou.

Milwaukee Premiere Of HADESTOWN Opens Tonight Photo
Milwaukee Premiere Of HADESTOWN Opens Tonight

The Milwaukee premiere of Hadestown opens tonight, Tuesday, May 2 at 7:30pm at the Marcus Performing Arts Center for one week only through Sunday, May 7 as part of the 2022/23 Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center Season.


More Hot Stories For You

Kennedy Caughell, Justin Sargent & More to Star in SUPERYOU at Skylight Music TheatreKennedy Caughell, Justin Sargent & More to Star in SUPERYOU at Skylight Music Theatre
Milwaukee Premiere Of HADESTOWN Opens TonightMilwaukee Premiere Of HADESTOWN Opens Tonight
Two World Premieres & More Set for First Stage 2023/24 SeasonTwo World Premieres & More Set for First Stage 2023/24 Season
XANADU, SPRING AWAKENING, and More Set For Skylight Music Theatre's 2023-2024 SeasonXANADU, SPRING AWAKENING, and More Set For Skylight Music Theatre's 2023-2024 Season

Videos

Video: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles Video Video: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Video
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY
View all Videos

Milwaukee, WI SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sunset Boulevard
Bombshell Theatre Co. (4/21-5/07)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Little Mermaid
Sunset Playhouse (7/13-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Irresistible: The Music of Bobby Darin
Sunset Playhouse (5/11-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Frankenstein
Sunset Playhouse (4/20-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DESCENDANTS: The Musical
Sunset Playhouse (5/07-5/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 101 Dalmations Kids
Sunset Playhouse (5/20-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DANCING IN THE STREETS: Motown & Soul
Sunset Playhouse (6/25-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's My Party: Hits of the '50s & '60s
Sunset Playhouse (6/08-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Summer Stars Broadway Cabaret
Sunset Playhouse (7/09-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Little Mermaid, Jr.
Sunset Playhouse (8/11-8/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU