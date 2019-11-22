Photo Flash: ELF THE MUSICAL Brings Christmas Cheer To First Stage

First Stage, one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, is delighted to share with Milwaukee audiences ELF - The Musical this holiday season. Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum which featured Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, this hit Broadway musical features catchy tunes, high-energy dance numbers and plenty of holiday joy.

After spending his entire life at the North Pole, Buddy discovers that he is not really an elf and sets off for New York City to find his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his real father is on the naughty list and his half-brother does not even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the magic of Christmas. As Buddy often likes to say: "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." This production is sure to make even the biggest Grinch smile this holiday season! Sponsored by Associated Bank and Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c.. Media Partners are Fox 6 and Wisconsin Public Radio.

ELF - The Musical runs November 23 - December 29, 2019 at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater, located at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 N. Water Street, by phone at (414) 273-7206 or online at www.firststage.org. Performance runtime is approximately two hours, including intermission. Suggested for families with young people ages 8 - 18+.





