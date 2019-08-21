ONE NIGHT IN MEMPHIS Comes To The Marcus Center's Wilson Theater At Vogel Hall

"One Night in Memphis," the official and number one tribute to Elvis Presley,

Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash will be appearing live at the Marcus Performing Arts Center's Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall on Friday, November 1 at 7:30 pm.



Tickets are go on sale this Friday, August 23 at 12:00 pm and are available in person at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee, by phone at 414-273-7206 or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10 or more can purchase now by calling Group Sales at 414-273-7121 x210 or x213. This performance is part of the MC Presents series and is sponsored The Fitz at the Ambassador.



"One Night in Memphis" features over 90 minutes of pure rockabilly, country, gospel and rock and roll in a very authentic and energetic presentation featuring nationally known talent. The show recreates that magical night of December 4th, 1956 when Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash found themselves jamming at Sam Phillip's Sun Studios in Memphis, TN. Little did they know that their jam session was being recorded and preserved for all time, representing all the performers in their prime and the very best music of that time.



"One Night in Memphis" is created and directed by John Mueller from the highly acclaimed show "Winter Dance Party" and has met with the same accolades and audience standing ovations. The San Francisco Examiner raves, "An Amazing Show!"



