NYC Dance Comes to Milwaukee in April

After a run in Brooklyn, choreographer Peter Stathas is returning to his hometown of Milwaukee to share the boon of his New York-based modern dance company. Audiences have two opportunities to witness the special exported 8 p.m. performance at Danceworks MKE on April 25th and 26th. Accompanied by evocative video projections from local filmmaker Sean Kafer, From Where We Ascend / Wake offers an engaging meditation on how our lives have permanently changed in the wake of the worldwide pandemic.

Through fluid, expressive movement, the performance reflects on transformation, resilience, and the beauty of what emerges in change. As bodies shift and rise—shedding, confronting, and embracing the unknown—Stathas and his ensemble invite audiences into a space where dance becomes a visceral journey of renewal.

Peter Stathas Dance specializes in bringing out the authentic movements of its dancers rather than trying to mold them with a set aesthetic. Stathas himself brings decades of experience to this production, having studied and performed with dance luminaries including José Limón, Mark Morris, and Lar Lubovitch. After a storied career in physical therapy, he returned to choreography in 2016, merging his understanding of movement with a renewed artistic vision.

“This program honors our collective evolution—where we've been, where we are, and where we must go,” said Peter Stathas, the company's creative principal. “We are thrilled to share this work in Milwaukee, creating a space for reflection, connection, and boundless possibility.”

Despite the irrevocable changes and challenges of our era, the show will offer the view that we are also in a place of ascension— perhaps physically or some conscious state of being. In this place we are offered and confronted with choices that lead to utter possibilities that flutter into an ascending moment, like birds taking flight. It is a place where we shed our skins in order to expose the uncertain, embracing the new while recognizing what we have left behind in our wake.

PARTICIPATING DANCERS

Ty Graynor, BFA in Dance from The Hartt School of the University of Hartford. Throughout his training he has performed works by Martha Graham, José Limón, Doris Humphrey, Doug Varone, Bryan Arias, Adam Barruch, and Manuel Vignoulle. In 2018, he trained at the Martha Graham School of Contemporary Dance as a Company Dancer with Graham 2. In 2019 he joined the Limón Dance Company as a performing and teaching artist. In 2022, he relocated to Austin, Texas and is focused on creating opportunities for the local community to use movement as a tool for expansion and expression.

Mariah Gravelin began her dance training in Southeastern Connecticut under the direction of Gloria Govrin, and began her Limón training with Libby Nye at the age of 11. She continued her classical training and received her BFA from the Ailey/Fordham Program, where she performed works by Alvin Ailey, José Limón, Paul Taylor, and others. Mariah has been a dancer with the Limón Dance Company since January 2019 and joined Peter Stathas Dance in the summer of 2021. During her time in the Limón Company, she has performed both classical and contemporary works around the world. In addition to her performing career, Mariah also serves on the teaching faculty of the Limón Institute, is the Social Media Associate for the José Limón Dance Foundation, and is a freelance photographer.

Paulina Meneses is a Filipino-American dancer hailing from Las Vegas based in New York City. A graduate of SUNY Purchase with a BFA in Dance and minor in Arts Management, where she performed works by Shannon Gillen, Kimberly Bartosik, Xan Burley, Sue Bernhard, Alexandra Beller, and Trisha Brown. In her career she has worked with many esteemed artists including Doug Varone and Dancers, Dylan Crossman, Hannah Garner's 2nd Best Dance Company, Johnnie Cruise Mercer, and Kyle Abraham on his New York City Ballet premiere, “The Runaway.” In addition to Peter Stathas Dance, Paulina currently collaborates and dances for Julia Antinozzi, Marie Paspe, and MeenMoves.

Lauren Twomley was born in Brooklyn, New York and graduated from SUNY Purchase with a BFA in Dance and a minor in Arts Management. She has worked with renowned choreographers: Doug Varone, Sidra Bell, Dylan Crossman, Kevin Wynn, Ana Maria Lucaciu, Chafin Seymour, Francesca Harper, Jiri Kylian, Joost Vrouenraets, Kate Weare, Raul Tamez, Olivier Tarpoga, Azure Barton and Kayla Farrish, and has performed masterworks by Martha Graham, José Limón and Merce Cunningham. Lauren currently is a dancer, rehearsal coordinator and social media manager for Peter Stathas Dance, as well as a performing and teaching artist for the José Limón Dance Foundation. She has her own teaching practice that explores the deconstruction of Limón Movement Principles with the goal of making the technique accessible and approachable to all mover and values connection, diversity, and play in her artistic endeavors.

Sean Kafer (video projections) is the Director of doc|UWM, a filmmaker, and teaching faculty at UW-Milwaukee in the Department of Film, Video, Animation, and New Genres. Primarily he works in documentary film but has also created experimental narrative work, video installation, and photography. He has a Bachelor's in Fine Arts and a Master's in Film from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Peter Stathas (choreographer), began his dance career at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and transferred to SUNY Purchase to finish his dance training. He moved to New York City to study with such dance luminaries as Gerri Houlihan, Lar Lubovitch, Mel Wong, Mark Morris and his mentor Maggie Black. He performed with the Jose Limon Dance Company and worked extensively with Bessie-winning choreographer and filmmaker Marta Renzi. For the past 30 years, Peter has worked as a Physical Therapist forming his own successful private practice, Freedom Physical Therapy Services, which has four locations in the greater Milwaukee area. After a long hiatus, his love for dance inspired his decision to return to choreography. Peter returned to the stage in 2016 presenting his first work in over 30 years.

Comments