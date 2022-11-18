Milwaukee Repertory Theater to Hold Black Friday Sale for MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Milwaukee Repertory Theater is holding special Black Friday Sale starting Friday, November 18 through Friday, November 25 for Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing playing January 10 - February 12, 2023 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Use code COMEDY to save 50% off adult tickets on the first week of performances (Tues. Jan 10, Wed Jan 11, Thurs Jan 12 and Sunday, Jan 15, 7pm) and save 30% off all adult tickets for remaining performances. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, call the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or visit in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

Much Ado About Nothing complete cast features Nate Burger (American Players Theater) as Benedick, Mark Corkins (A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep) as Don Pedro, Jonathan Gillard Daly (Dad's Season Tickets, Milwaukee Rep) as Leonato, Michael Doherty (The Nerd, Milwaukee Rep) as Antonio/Dogberry, Kenneth Hamilton (Macbeth, Cincinnati Shakespeare Co) as Claudio, Jenny Hoppes (Milwaukee Rep EPR) as Ursula/Sexton, Jack Hradecky (Milwaukee Rep EPR) as Conrade, Alex Keiper (Titanic, Milwaukee Rep) as Beatrice, Drew Mitchell (Call Me Madam, Porchlight) as Borachio, Will Mobley (The Lady from the Sea, Court Theater) as Verges/Balthasar, AJ Paramo (Milwaukee Rep EPR) as George Seacole, Michelle Shupe (Romeo and Juliet, Alabama Shakespeare Festival) as Don John, Daydra Smith (Milwaukee Rep EPR) as Hugh Oatcake/Friar Francis, Sarah Suzuki (Utah Shakespeare Festival) as Hero and Katrien Van Riel (Connecticut Shakespeare Festival) as Margaret.

Laura Braza directs Much Ado About Nothing with composer and music director Dan Kazemi, set designer Arnold Bueso, costume designer Mieka van der Ploeg, lighting designer Jesse Klug, sound designer Josh Schmidt, choreographer Jenn Rose, dramaturg Deanie Vallone, voice and text coach Eva Breneman, fight and intimacy coordinator Christopher Elst, casting director JC Clementz, stage manager David Hartig and assistant stage manager Madison Tarchala.

Laughter, witty wordplay and 1990s nostalgia come together int his tplayful and cherished classic, one of Shakespear's most deflightful romatic comedies, Much Ado About Nothing. Fast-flying gossip and thick-headed pride theatreaten to bring down the bash of the decasde as a fairy-tale marriage quickly turns from swoon to scandal. With honor and friendship on the line, sharp-tongue adversaries Beatrice and Benedick put their savage battle of wits (and hearts) on hold to restore order, charting them on a collision course that might just lead to true love. Hilarious slapstick, mistaken identities and a town full of well-meaning (but mostly ridiculous) characters lead to sheer theatrical delight onstage.

Much Ado About Nothing is presented by The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation as part of Milwaukee Rep's Classic Play Initative. With Corporate Sponsor Rockwell Automation and sponsored in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and Arts Midwest, Executive Producers Rebecca and Bryan House, Associate Producers Bob Balderson, and the Suzy B. Ettinger Foundation.

