Milwaukee Rep to Present COME FROM AWAY Ticket Sale

Milwaukee Repertory Theater will kick off its 2025/26 Inaugural Season in the Associated Bank Theater Center with an exclusive One Day Sale for Come From Away on Monday, June 23. Directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements this exhilarating musical shares the remarkable true story of nearly 7,000 airline passengers from all over the world who were grounded in the small Canadian town of Gander during the wake of 9/11. Be the first to experience Milwaukee Rep’s state of the art new facility and this joyous story, with a dynamic score and a vibrant, fast-paced narrative, as spirited locals and global passengers come together to forge friendships that will stay with them forever.



“Come From Away is the perfect first show for the Checota Powerhouse because it beautifully combines powerful themes of hope, connection, and compassion with a lively, high-energy production,” said Mark Clements, Artistic Director. “I love how the musical is not only deeply moving but also incredibly entertaining—its infectious score will have audiences dancing in their seats. This story truly embodies the spirit of community and resilience, which are core to Milwaukee’s identity. Being able to direct this vibrant, uplifting show in our brand-new theater is a tremendous honor, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience its magic firsthand."



The creative team for Come From Away includes many familiar faces who have helped create Milwaukee Rep standouts Titanic The Musical and Run Bambi Run including music director Dan Kazemi, choreographer Jenn Rose, set designer Todd Edward Ivins, Costume Designer Theresa Ham, lighting designer Jason Fassl, sound designer Cricket Myers, projection designer Mike Tutaj, casting director Jonathan Hetler, music contractor John Tanner, voice and dialect coach Jill Walmsley-Zager, and stage manager Mark Johnson. Casting to be announced soon.



Come From Away will be performed November 4 – December 14, 2025, in the Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater.