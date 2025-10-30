Milwaukee Rep to Honor 50 Years of A CHRISTMAS CAROL With Special VIP Walk-Ons

Milwaukee’s favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol will celebrate its 50th anniversary November 25 – December 24, 2025, in the historic Pabst Theater, making it the second longest professional production of A Christmas Carol in the United States. To celebrate this milestone, Milwaukee Rep will welcome five VIP walk-on guests to appear onstage in A Christmas Carol this holiday season. Each of the VIP walk-ons will be fitted in period costumes and join the cast onstage to share the spirit of Milwaukee’s favorite holiday tradition.





Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Dominique Johnson – Saturday, December 13 at 7pm

Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce CEO Dale Kooyenga – Wednesday, December 3 at 7pm

TMJ4 Reporter Cassandra McShepard – Wednesday, December 17 at 7pm

Special Events Genius David Caruso – Thursday, December 18 at 7pm

Despite the August flood that destroyed Milwaukee Rep’s production facility that stored the A Christmas Carol set and many props that make the Milwaukee’s favorite holiday tradition so special, Milwaukee Rep was able to build back better than ever to make the 50th anniversary production one to celebrate.



For decades Wisconsinites have enjoyed A Christmas Carol as their favorite holiday tradition. Experience the magic of this beloved tale as Ebenezer Scrooge’s heartwarming transformation inspires holiday cheer with the timeless message of peace, hope and joy. With beautiful music, lively dancing, stunning sets and eye-popping special effects, it’s a dazzling Christmas feast with enough theatrical goodies to fill any sized stocking hung by the chimney with care.



Milwaukee local favorite Matt Daniels returns in the celebrated performance of Ebenezer Scrooge, along with Jordan Anthony Arredondo as Fred, Mark Corkins as Ghost of Marley, Todd Denning as Ghost of Christmas Present, Kevin Kantor as Ghost of Christmas Past, George Lorimer as Young Scrooge, Reese Madigan as Bob Cratchit and newcomers Emily S. Chang as Belle who recently performed in The Coast Starlight this past season and local standout Lachrisa Grandberry as Mrs. Cratchit. James Pickering, who performed the role of Bob Cratchit in the first 1976 production and has since played various roles including 14 years as Scrooge, returns this year alongside his wife Tami Workentin as Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig.



A Christmas Carol features 19 young performers from across the greater Milwaukee area. This year’s young performer cast includes Finley Rose Brown as Want, Isaac Bruce as Matthew Cratchit, Luke Drope as Ensemble, Cooper Felkey as Ensemble, Zoah Hirano as Ignorance/Sniffer, Connor Keigher as Ensemble, Ira Kindkeppel-Longden as Thomas, Gus Kolbe as Peter Cratchit, Olive Krutsch as Emily Cratchit, Ziva Lavoe as Ensemble, Luca Lombardo as Ensemble, Olivia Loomis as Ensemble, Clara Mintie as Ensemble, Annalise Nordstrom as Turkey Kid, Rocco Onorato as Teen Scrooge, Vivian Staffeldt as Belinda Cratchit, Mari Streicher as Martha Cratchit, Lainey Techtmann as Boy Scrooge, and Harold Wagner as Tiny Tim.



A Christmas Carol is adapted and directed by Mark Clements. The creative team includes: music director Dan Kazemi, scenic designer Todd Edward Ivins, Costume Designer Alexander B. Tecoma, lighting designer Jeff Nellis, sound designer Barry G. Funderburg, original score and music arranged by John Tanner, stage movement by Milwaukee Ballet’s Michael Pink, dialect coach Jayne Regan Pink, violence coordinator Reese Madigan, associate director and casting Jonathan Hetler, associate lighting designer Jason Fassl, orchestrations by Larry Moore, stage manager Terence Orleans Alexander and assistant stage manager Kimberly Carolus.

