Milwaukee Rep Now Seeking Young Performers for A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Milwaukee Rep is searching for young performers ages 8-13 to join the cast of Milwaukee’s favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol. Auditions will be held at Milwaukee Rep (108 E. Wells St) on Thursday, June 22 and Saturday, June 24 with a free audition workshop prior on both days from 9am – 10am. To learn more, and to register for an audition slot visit ACC Young Performer Audition sign up.

A Christmas Carol rehearses Tuesdays through Sundays from November 7 - 26 and performs November 28 – December 24, 2023, at the historic Pabst Theater. Please note that young performers will need to miss school for technical rehearsals and matinee performances. For additional questions, please contact casting@milwaukeerep.com

Milwaukee’s favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol returns for the 48th Anniversary November 28 - December 24, 2023 in the historic Pabst Theater. Adapted by Artistic Director Mark Clements, A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known and loved stories in the English language. During the course of one memorable Christmas Eve the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help Scrooge discover it is never too late to change his miserly ways. Enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery, and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope, and redemption.

A Christmas Carol is presented by Jay Franke and David Herro and Corporate Sponsor West Bend Mutual Insurance with Executive Producers Molly and Tom Duffey, Associate Producer Saints Andrew and Mark Charitable Gift Trust and Equipment Sponsor Studio Gear.

For more information please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.



Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin with three unique performance venues – the Quadracci Powerhouse, Stiemke Studio and Stackner Cabaret. For over six decades, Milwaukee Rep has been a centerpiece of Milwaukee’s vibrant arts and cultural scene with productions ranging from Broadway musicals to Shakespeare to American Classics and New Works that are entertaining, inclusive, and impactful. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee’s rich diversity. More information is available at www.MilwaukeeRep.com