Milwaukee Rep Kicks-off 2019/20 Season With 2 PIANOS 4 HANDS

Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents 2 Pianos 4 Hands, a comedic music duel featuring the music of Bach, Beethoven, Billy Joel and Jerry Lee Lewis and more in the recently renovated Stackner Cabaret, September 6 - November 3, 2019.

Written by Ted Dykstra and Richard Greenblatt, this riotous story of two childhood friends who spent years chasing the dream of concert pianist stardom will feature Wauwatosa native and Milwaukee High School of the Arts graduate Joe Kinosian (Murder for Two, Milwaukee Rep) and Rep newcomer Ben Moss (Spring Awakening, National Tour) in dozens of roles.

Directed by Rep Artistic Producer Laura Braza (Songs for Nobodies, Milwaukee Rep), 2 Pianos 4 Hands features music direction by Joe Kinosian, scenic design by Michelle Lilly (Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Rep Costume Director Nicholas Hartman (Billy Elliot, Venice Theatre), lighting design by Jared Gooding (Buddy Holly, American Blues Theatre) and sound design by Erin Paige (An Evening with Groucho, Milwaukee Rep) and stage management by David Hartig (Heartbreak House, American Players Theatre).

2 Pianos 4 Hands begins performances September 6 and runs through November 3 in the Stackner Cabaret. Opening night is set for Sunday, September 8 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased online at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at the Ticket Office, 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

2 Pianos 4 Hands is part of the Camille and David Kundert Stackner Season. Executive Producers are Bob Balderson, Karen and Mark Bitzan and Kris and Wayne Lueders, with Associate Producers Wendy and Warren Blumenthal. The Rep is sponsored in part by the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF).





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You