Milwaukee Rep Brings Theater From 'Our Home to Your Home'

While the stages remain dark during the virus global pandemic, Milwaukee Rep is rallying its creative resources to bring the world-class theater audiences have come to know and love directly into homes. In addition to the HD streaming of Eclipsed available through April 12 on Vimeo.com/ondemand/eclipsed, Milwaukee Rep has devised several ways to not only serve its audience during these unprecedented times, but to thrive as a cultural community of artists. Over the next few weeks, Milwaukee Rep will bring theater from Our Home to Your Home in several unique ways.

- Ten of Milwaukee Rep's most beloved artists, including Nova Y Payton from Dreamgirls, Benjamin Scheuer from The Lion, Jeffrey Kringer from West Side Story, Zonya Love from The Color Purple, Gavin Gregory from Ragtime and Matt Rodin from Hedwig to name a few will sing a song on video exclusively for Milwaukee Rep, bringing a Broadway caliber performance into the comfort of your own home. Check in every Monday and Thursday on Milwaukee Rep's website and social media channels to enjoy.

- In keeping with its mission to create new plays through the John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development program Milwaukee Rep has commissioned 10 playwrights to write 3-5 minute monologues centered on the themes of connectivity, hope and the need of community. Some of the playwrights include Dael Orlandersmith (Until the Flood), Rick Cleveland (Five Presidents), BreakBeat Poet Idris Goodwin, Marie Kohler (Boswell), Catherine Trieschmann (One House Over), Joanna Murray Smith (American Song), A. Rey Pamatmat (after all the terrible things I do) and more. Performed by Milwaukee Rep's favorite artists both locally and nationally, the monologue videos will post on Wednesdays and Sundays on Milwaukee Rep's website and social media channels.

- Every Monday, staring April 6, Milwaukee Rep will provide an artist written prompt inviting you to engage with us. The responses can be anything -- a visual, a GIF, a song, a monologue, dance, picture, or a TikTok. We will gather these responses and create a digital community story to be part of our #SharingSaturday series. Send your responses to athome@milwaukeerep.com.

- Every Tuesday at 2pm visit with Artistic Director Mark Clements and different featured artists in a series called "What the Tea!" Guests include playwrights Ayad Akhtar and Andrew Bovell to name a few so grab a cuppa and watch the interview on Milwaukee Rep's website and social media channels where it will be saved for repeat viewings.

- Staying connected to Milwaukee Rep neighborhood partners continues to be a priority during times when we cannot gather in person. We are thrilled to offer Milwaukee Rep art kits and activity packets that feature crossword puzzles, costume sketches and scenic drawings directly from previous Milwaukee Rep productions. These packets will keep you engaged and connected to Milwaukee Rep's artistry right in the comfort of your home! Art Kits are free and will be downloadable on Milwaukee Rep's website starting April 6, but will also be printed and delivered to our community partners.

- Milwaukee Rep will offer a series of online classes that express your creativity and nurture your mind and soul. Classes will be taught by our Artistic, Community Engagement and Education staff members. Online classes will be free to the public but with an RSVP required in order to provide the link for the class. A full list of classes will be announced soon.

"We have looked at this time not just to survive, but to thrive and be as creative as possible," said Artistic Director Mark Clements. "And until we can have the true shared experience of being in a theater together again, which we hope will be as soon as possible, we ask you stay at home, stay healthy and to keep creating."

As a nonprofit arts organization, Milwaukee Rep relies heavily on the support of Donors, Subscribers and Single Ticket buyers. The individual support is crucial to the organization's existence as Milwaukee Rep and other arts organizations are realizing significant losses due to the impact of virus. If you are looking for a meaningful way to help, please renew or purchase a Subscription for Milwaukee Rep's 2020/21 Season and/or donate today.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You