Milwaukee Ballet Hits The Streets With Free Activities And Performances In Ballet Beat

Milwaukee Ballet announces its Ballet Beat summer program will launch June 24, 2019. Now in its third year, this month-long tour of free activities and performance brings ballet into libraries, community centers and senior centers throughout the Greater Milwaukee area.

"Connecting communities through inspiring performances and community engagement is a core component of Milwaukee Ballet's mission. Ballet Beat gives us the opportunity to take dance OUT into the streets. This series of pop-up performances and workshops will introduce the diversity and skills of our dancers to the community at large," said Milwaukee Ballet Artistic Director Michael Pink. "This will be a first-time experience for many, and we hope it will inspire a little curiosity and create their first step towards an appreciation of dance and the arts."

Milwaukee Ballet launched this program in 2017 to reach deeper into the community during summer, when ballet companies are traditionally in their off-season. This year, Ballet Beat has expanded to 20 events in 13 zip codes, including specialized activities for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, Next Door and St. Ann Center.

Milwaukee Ballet will also host activities open to the public at Milwaukee's most popular summer events, including Bastille Days, Washington Park Wednesdays and KidZ Days at Marcus Performing Arts Center.

The tour concludes with two free performances on outdoor stages: July 18 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center's Peck Pavilion and July 20 at St Ann Center's new Indaba Band Shell.

The performance at the Band Shell will be the first time Milwaukee Ballet will present a show of this scale in the 53205-zip code.

Milwaukee Ballet is the only professional ballet company in the nation to offer a Community Engagement tour of this scale in the off-season.

This year's roster has increased to seven of Milwaukee Ballet's professional Company dancers and two from Milwaukee Ballet II: Josiah Cook, Randy Crespo, Elizabeth Harrison, Marie Harrison-Collins, Itzel Hernandez, Barry Molina, Lizzie Tripp, with Isaac Allen and Anna Gonzalez of Milwaukee Ballet II.

Milwaukee Ballet serves 38,000 people each year through Community Engagement programs like Ballet Beat.

Schedule of Public Events

June 26, 2019 The Corners at Brookfield

10:00-11:00am 20111 W Bluemound Rd, Brookfield, WI 53045

Free children's activities and giveaways with a pop-up performance from the dancers.

June 28, 2019 Slinger Public Library

1:00-2:00pm 220 Slinger Rd, Slinger, WI 53086

Stories come alive as the dancers read ballet-themed books aloud and teach ballet basics.

July 9, 2019 Dwight Foster Public Library

1:30-2:30pm 209 Merchants Ave, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538

Stories come alive as the dancers read ballet-themed books aloud and teach ballet basics.

July 11, 2019 Marcus Performing Arts Center Kidz Stage

10:00-11:00am 929 N Water Street, Milwaukee

Children work out their brains and muscles in an interactive activity with the dancers that teaches the basics of choreography.

July 13, 2019 Wisconsin Athletic Club - Downtown

9:00-10:00am 411 E Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Start your day the dancer way with a Pilates class. Attendees are invited to win giveaways and try the downtown location of Wisconsin Athletic Club at no cost for the remainder of the day.

10:00am-2:00pm Bastille Days

520 E Wells St, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Celebrate the creator of ballet, King Louis XIV of France, with free mini-ballet classes and giveaways.

July 15, 2019 Marcus Performing Arts Center Peck Pavilion

1:00-4:15pm 929 N Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Ballet kicks off a week of fun at the Peck Pavilion. Watch the dancers up-close in their daily class and rehearsal. Then guests can take the stage in a master class with Xalaat Africa Drum and Dance for Life.

July 16, 2019 South Milwaukee Public Library

10:00-11:00am 1907 10th Ave, South Milwaukee, WI 53172

Stories come alive as the dancers read ballet-themed books aloud and teach ballet basics.

July 16, 2019 Marcus Performing Arts Center Peck Pavilion

1:00-4:15pm 929 N Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

The fun at Peck Pavilion continues. Watch the dancers up-close in their daily class and rehearsal. Then guests can flex their muscles in a dance inspired fitness class with Barre District Milwaukee.

July 17, 2019 Marcus Performing Arts Center Peck Pavilion

1:00-4:15pm 929 N Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

It's Fun in the Sun Day! Enjoy classic summertime games and dance-inspired art projects as you watch our professional dancers stretch their muscles in their daily class up-close. Stay and watch classical and contemporary dance in a dress rehearsal.

July 17, 2019 Washington Park Wednesdays - V!VA WASHINGTON PARK!

5:00-6:00pm 1849 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, WI 53208

Spice up your summer at this celebration of Latin culture. Bring your dancing shoes for a mini-ballet class and see our dancers onstage.

July 18, 2019 Marcus Performing Arts Center Peck Pavilion

6:30-8:30pm 929 N. Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Lights, dancers, action! The dancers present scenes from beloved classical ballets and new, contemporary work at the outdoor stage at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Opening acts will include dancer Daniela Orozco, Kiva Carman representing Lake Arts Project, solo artist Kimi McKissic representing JadeCharon Restore Arts Festival and Xalaat Africa Drum and Dance for Life Founders Yaya Kambaye and Roxanne Kess. Come early and watch the dancers take class onstage.

July 20, 2019 St. Ann Center's Indaba Band Shell

12:00-2:30pm 2450 W. North Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53205

Lights, dancers, action! The dancers present scenes from beloved classical ballets and new, contemporary work at the outdoor stage at the St. Ann Center's new Indaba Band Shell. Opening acts will include dancer Daniela Orozco, solo artist Kimi McKissic representing JadeCharon Restore Arts Festival and Xalaat Africa Drum and Dance for Life Founders Yaya Kambaye and Roxanne Kess. Come early and watch the dancers take class onstage.

Register for these free events at milwaukeeballet.org.





